Simetric And Skylo ​Partner ​​​​​To Deliver Enterprise Control Plane For Global NTN Iot Connectivity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Skylo Technologies, a global leader in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications for IoT, today announced a strategic partnership with Simetric, the pioneer of Single Pane of Glass (SPoG) connectivity network platform orchestration to deliver a unified, enterprise-first control plane for global IoT device management.

​​The partnership reflects a shared​ commitment to advancing scalable, enterprise-ready NTN and hybrid IoT connectivity as the industry converges on next-generation networking architectures. Additional details and joint initiatives will be shared following MWC Barcelona.

​​​As enterprises scale IoT deployments into the billions, spanning remote, mobile, and mission‐critical environments, the complexity of coordinating devices across different ​​​​​operators, regions, and network platforms has grown exponentially. Through this collaboration, ​Simetric will enable enterprises and service providers to manage global IoT deployments through a single, cohesive management experience.

Simetric serves as the enterprise control plane for modern IoT and edge networking management, delivering a device-centric, single management pane that transforms operational governance across distributed networking environments. The Simetric platform normalizes connectivity data from more than 300 mobile and satellite networks worldwide, providing Skylo with the industry's most comprehensive unified operational view across its partner ecosystem. By consolidating visibility, analytics, and policy enforcement at the device level, Simetric enables enterprises to maximize device productivity, extract greater value from data, and elevate security postures across global deployments.

For Skylo, the partnership enables centralized operational control across its global operator relationships, with direct workflow integration into ServiceNow to support unified ticketing, incident response, and asset management. ​This ​streamlines service assurance, accelerates issue resolution, and aligns connectivity operations with enterprise IT and operational workflows.

As enterprises increasingly pivot toward eSIM-based deployments, Simetric further strengthens Skylo's platform capabilities through deep collaboration with leading eSIM and eIM providers. This enables comprehensive eSIM orchestration across Skylo's terrestrial and non-terrestrial connectivity footprint, simplifying provisioning, lifecycle management, and policy enforcement for globally distributed IoT devices.

Powered by advanced agentic AI capabilities, Simetric's platform enhances Skylo's operational intelligence through autonomous optimization, proactive risk identification, and intelligent decision-making across complex terrestrial and NTN connectivity landscapes.

“​Enterprises today need the flexibility to choose the right network for every deployment, no matter where their devices operate. With the ability to choose multiple carriers on demand, organizations can optimize performance, reduce costs, and ensure consistent connectivity across diverse environment​​s​​​,” said Karthik Ranjan, IoT Partnerships Leader at Skylo.“​Whether devices are operating in areas with variable terrestrial coverage or require non‐terrestrial connectivity, this level of control is transformative​​.”

“We see Simetric as the control plane for IoT and edge productivity-giving enterprises a unified way to optimize device performance, tailor security, and value the data across any network. Announcing this partnership ahead of MWC Barcelona underscores the growing importance of non-terrestrial networks in enterprise connectivity and our shared commitment to delivering governance, security, and AI-driven intelligence at global scale,” said Kevin Bandy, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Simetric.

​​​​Skylo's ​integration​ into Simetric's operator ​portfolio​ enables ​enterprises to​ select Skylo's NTN connectivity in areas with limited or no terrestrial coverage, extending seamless service across 36 countries and over 70 million square kilometers of Skylo's commercial network.​​​ ​​

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider enabling seamless satellite connectivity for IoT devices. By integrating satellite networks with existing cellular standards, Skylo ensures reliable, always-on connectivity for enterprises operating beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks.

About Simetric

Simetric is the provider of the most pervasive CMP orchestration and workflow platform across the IoT and edge networking ecosystem. Its patented, bi-modal platform normalizes the operational discrepancies across over 300 cellular and satellite networks to unify the fractured IoT ecosystem into effective workflows with tailored process and device controls for enterprises and MNOs. Its platform enables device lifecycle workflow for millions of devices to enhance operational efficiency, revenue assurance, and tailored cybersecurity postures. Simetric offers the only CMP orchestration integration into ServiceNow, affording greater IT observability and asset management workflows.

