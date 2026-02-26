QF's ABP, University Of St Andrews Sign Agreement To Expand UK Study Pathways

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Academic Bridge Program (ABP), part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, has signed an academic agreement with the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom, creating new pathways for students in Qatar to pursue higher education at leading UK universities.

QF said in a statement that this partnership strengthens academic programs, enhances admissions pathways, and further develops student support services to ensure ABP graduates are well prepared to succeed at top universities worldwide.

The statement pointed out that, under the agreement, eligible ABP students can apply to foundation programs offered through the University's International Education and Learning Center. These programs provide direct progression routes to degree studies at the University of St Andrews.

Available pathways include the International Year One in Science, leading to second-year entry into undergraduate programs in fields such as Computer Science, Environmental Biological Sciences, Geography, Geology and Environmental Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Molecular Biological Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, and Psychology, the statement noted. In addition, students have the opportunity to pursue a dedicated Medicine pathway leading to a joint medical degree awarded by University of St Andrews and University of Manchester.

The statement highlighted that a key feature of the agreement allows students to complete their foundation year in Qatar through ABP before transitioning to the UK. This approach strengthens their academic readiness while enabling them to remain close to their families and community.

On this occasion, ABP's Director, Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al Temimi, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering students academically and personally, while opening meaningful pathways that enable them to contribute to Qatar's knowledge-based economy and represent their country with distinction globally."

In turn, Vice-Principal for International Strategy and External Relations at the University of St Andrews, Professor Brad MacKay, said, "We are honored to partner with Qatar Foundation. Their commitment to excellence in education and research aligns closely with our mission, and together we aim to create transformative opportunities for learners and communities."

Students must meet specific academic and English language requirements to qualify. Those who successfully complete the foundation program are guaranteed progression to undergraduate study at the University of St Andrews, subject to meeting progression criteria.