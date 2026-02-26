Ranji Trophy Final: Mayank's Defiant 130* Takes Karnataka To 220/5 At Stumps Against J&K On Day 3

MENAFN - IANS) Hubli (Karnataka), Feb 26 (IANS) Opening batter Mayank Agarwal produced a magnificent rearguard century to anchor Karnataka's resistance, but Jammu and Kashmir retained firm control on the proceedings at stumps on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Cround, the home side closing at 220/5 in response to the visitors' imposing first-innings total of 584.

Resuming the day with Jammu and Kashmir's lower-order at the crease, Karnataka struck early through Prasidh Krishna, who completed a superb five-wicket haul as the visitors added 57 runs to their overnight tally. Valuable contributions from Sahil Lotra (72), Abid Mushtaq (28), and Yudhvir Singh Charak (30) helped push Jammu and Kashmir to a commanding 584, establishing a dominant platform in the summit clash.

Facing a daunting deficit, Karnataka began cautiously but suffered an early setback when Auqib Nabi Dar removed KL Rahul before lunch, leaving the hosts at 35/1. Nabi's disciplined seam bowling and probing lines set the tone for Jammu and Kashmir's relentless pressure.

The visitors tightened their grip further in a devastating post-lunch spell. Sunil Kumar struck soon after the interval, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal, before Nabi produced a sensational burst that turned the game decisively. The seamer removed Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran off successive deliveries, reducing Karnataka to a precarious 57/4 and threatening to trigger a collapse.

Amid the crisis, Mayank stood tall with an innings of immense character and composure. Initially watchful against the moving ball, he gradually asserted himself, rotating the strike efficiently and punishing loose deliveries. His calm presence at the crease helped Karnataka regain some stability as he stitched together a crucial 105-run partnership with Shreyas Gopal.

Mayank brought up a resilient century in the final session, raising his bat to a warm reception from the home crowd, reaching the milestone with a single off Sahil Lotra. The landmark knock underlined his resolve on a surface on which bowlers bending their backs were achieving a lot.

Jammu and Kashmir, however, struck back at a crucial juncture when Yudhvir Singh Charak trapped Gopal lbw for 27 with a sharp nip-backer, breaking the threatening stand and restoring momentum to the visitors.

Undeterred, Mayank continued to anchor the innings and found valuable support in Kruthik Krishna. The duo showed determination and discipline against a probing attack, ensuring Karnataka avoided further damage in the closing stages. Mayank survived a tense moment late in the day when wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan dropped a chance off Abid Mushtaq with the Karnataka opener on 124.

Mayank remained unbeaten on a superb 130 off 207 deliveries at stumps, while Kruthik Krishna provided steady support with an unbeaten 27. Their unbroken stand carried Karnataka to 220/5, though the hosts still trail by 364 runs and face the immediate challenge of avoiding the follow-on.

Auqib was the standout bowler for J&K, finishing with three key wickets, while Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir chipped in with one apiece.

Despite Mayank's heroic effort, Jammu and Kashmir remain firmly in command of the contest after three days. Karnataka's hopes now hinge heavily on the opener, whose resilience will be crucial as they attempt to erase the deficit and keep their ambitions alive heading into Day 4.

Brief scores:

Jammu & Kashmir 584 all out (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Sahil Lotra 72, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 70, Paras Dogra 70; Prasidh Krishna 5-98) lead Karnataka 220/5 in 69 overs (Mayank Agarwal 130 not out, Kruthik Krishna 27 not out; Auqib Nabi Dar 3-32) by 364 runs.