Annual General Meeting Of Realkredit Danmark A/S
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
26 February 2026
Company Announcement number 17/2026
Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its Annual general meeting on the 16 March 2026 at 01.00 pm at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark's Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025 Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of external auditor Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders
The Executive Management
For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.
Attachment
-
Company Announcement number 17-2026 Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark AS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment