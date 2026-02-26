Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Annual General Meeting Of Realkredit Danmark A/S


2026-02-26 07:31:58
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

26 February 2026

Company Announcement number 17/2026

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its Annual general meeting on the 16 March 2026 at 01.00 pm at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:

  • Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption
  • Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
  • Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report
  • Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark's Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management
  • Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025
  • Election of members to the Board of Directors
  • Appointment of external auditor
  • Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders


    The Executive Management



    For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.

    Company Announcement number 17-2026 Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark AS

