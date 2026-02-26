[Latest] Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.21 Billion By 2035 At A 5.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 5.15 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 8.21 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 4.89 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|5.32% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Regional Insights
North America dominates the laboratory informatics market due to speedy technological advancements inclusive of digital communication. Also, innovations like AI, cloud computing, and ML are refurbishing data efficiency and analysis, which are necessary for healthcare, environmental testing, and likewise. Compliance with FDA, HIPAA, and CLIA calls for strong informatics systems to ensure data validation, security, and precise reporting.
Due to growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, we expect Asia Pacific to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In April 2024, Autoscribe Informatics, Inc. did announce expanding its customer network all across the Asia Pacific by opening a branch in Australia.
Competitive Landscape
- Abbott Agilent technologies, Inc. IDBS LabLynx, Inc. LabVantage Solutions, Inc. LabWare McKesson Corporation PerkinElmer, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Computing Solutions, Inc. com (LabSoft LIMS) Ovation LABTRACK AssayNet Inc. Others
Recent Developments
- In September 2025: LabWare, Inc. announced that it had released Clinical Health Solution 5.06. The update does improve capabilities pertaining to management of public health laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics.
Buy this Premium Laboratory Informatics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @
The Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
- Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Laboratory Execution Systems (LES) Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Chromatography Data Systems (CDS) Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Others
By Delivery Mode
- Web-based On-Premise Cloud-based
By Component
- Software Service
By End-use
- Life Sciences CROs Chemical Industry Food & Beverages Agriculture Environmental Testing Laboratories Petrochemical Refineries Oil & Gas
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
