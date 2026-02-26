Colliers Named To IAOP's Global 100 For 20Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two decades of global service excellence underscore Colliers' commitment to client success

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has been named to the 2026 Global 100 list produced by IAOP® in the Leader category for large, established global firms. This marks the 20th consecutive year that Colliers has been recognized for global service excellence.

IAOP's annual list recognizes the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

“The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem. We are pleased to recognize Colliers for delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact,” said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP.

“Commercial real estate is one of the most powerful levers that organizations have to drive resilience, enable growth and attract talent. Whether we're advising on complex workplace transformations, integrating engineering and project delivery expertise, or applying AI-driven insights to portfolio strategies, our focus remains the same: accelerating the success of our clients. In a rapidly evolving environment, Colliers' continued recognition over two decades reflects our enterprising mindset, ability to evolve with the market, and expertise we bring to every client interaction,” said Chris McLernon, Colliers' Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global.

With operations in 70 countries, Colliers provides an integrated suite of solutions across the entire asset lifecycle, including essential transaction services, property management, valuation and advisory, loan servicing, engineering and project management. Colliers' professionals partner with clients across industries and geographies to enhance the performance of their real estate portfolios and people.

The full 2026 Global 100 list can be found here.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership - driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.6 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers.

About IAOP

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

...

416-324-6402