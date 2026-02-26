Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results. Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 39.0% over the fourth quarter of 2024 to $23.0 million.

Total revenue grew 7.2% to $91.6 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $5.4 million compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 grew 31.3% to $33.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 29.8% to 36.5%, an increase of 670 basis points. Closed an inaugural offering of $567.4 million aggregate principal amount of secured fiber network revenue term notes. 2025 Highlights

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 42.7% year over year to $82.6 million.

Total revenue grew 9.1% to $357.9 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $32.9 million compared to $28.4 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA2 grew 26.0% to $119.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 28.8% to 33.3%, an increase of 450 basis points. “We finished 2025 with strong momentum, executing on our growth strategy, strengthening the balance sheet, and enhancing our high‐value fiber businesses,” said Ed McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our Asset-Backed Securitization refinancing will reduce annual cash interest expense by over $10 million and fully fund completion of our Glo Fiber build by the end of 2026. With Glo Fiber and Commercial Fiber serving as primary growth engines, we are well positioned for sustained long‐term growth and positive free cash in 2027.” Shentel's fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at . For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Compared with Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue increased $6.5 million, or 39.0%, primarily due to 36.9% growth in data revenue generating units (“RGUs”). Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 4.0%, primarily due to lower video and data revenues from a 14.8% decline in video RGUs and a 2.4% decline in data average revenue per unit (“ARPU”). Broadband data subscribers grew 0.6%. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $2.0 million or, 10.8%, primarily due to an unfavorable deferred revenue adjustment in the fourth quarter 2024. RLEC & Other revenue decreased $0.5 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to lower data service line (“DSL”) revenue from a 24.4% decline of DSL RGUs, partially due to customers migrating to our broadband data service in the recently constructed passings supported by government grants. Cost of services decreased $1.1 million, or 3.3%, primarily due to decreases in network payroll due to synergy savings realized from the Horizon acquisition and higher capitalized labor from a strong quarter of fiber construction. Selling, general and administrative expense decreased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, primarily due to decreases in general and administrative payroll due to synergy savings realized from the Horizon acquisition, lower bad debt and stock compensation expense, partially offset by increases in operating taxes. Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense decreased $0.7 million, or 81.6%. Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense in 2024 related primarily to costs incurred to effect the Horizon Transaction and integration expenses during the post-acquisition period. Depreciation and amortization increased $4.4 million, or 15.7%, primarily due to the Company's expansion of its Glo Fiber network. Interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 85.0%, primarily due to an increase in the Company's outstanding debt. Full Year 2025 Results Compared with Full Year 2024 Results Shentel acquired Horizon on April 1, 2024, and consequently, results for the year ended December 31, 2024 included nine months of Horizon revenue, whereas the comparable year ended December 31, 2025 included twelve months of Horizon revenue. Information about year over year variances noted below includes the results of the acquired Horizon markets during the first three months of 2025 and explanations of the remaining consolidated changes. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 3 revenue increased $24.7 million, or 42.7%. Shentel recognized $0.7 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining increase of $24.0 million was primarily due to 42.0% growth in data RGUs and 16.3% growth in video RGUs associated with the Company's investment in expanded geographies for Glo Fiber. Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets 4 revenue decreased $5.1 million, or 2.9%. Shentel recognized $1.7 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining decrease of $6.8 million was primarily due to lower video and data revenues from a 14.5% decline in video RGUs, lower Universal Service Fund revenues and a 1.6% decline in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $9.3 million, or 13.2%. Shentel recognized $9.9 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining decrease of $0.6 million was primarily due to non-cash deferred revenue adjustments for a carrier customer and early termination fees earned in the prior year. RLEC & Other revenue increased $1.0 million, or 3.9%. Shentel recognized $2.9 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining decrease of $1.9 million was primarily due to lower DSL revenue from a 19.8% decline of DSL RGUs, partially due to customers migrating to our broadband data service in the recently constructed passings supported by government grants. Cost of services increased $2.0 million, or 1.6%. Shentel incurred $7.6 million of costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining decrease of $5.6 million was primarily due to decreases in network payroll and line costs driven by synergy savings and decreased programming expenses associated with the declines in video RGUs. Selling, general and administrative expense increased $3.0 million, or 2.6%. Shentel incurred $3.2 million of selling, general and administrative costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets in first quarter of 2025. The remaining decrease of $0.2 million was primarily due to decreases in employee compensation, professional fees driven by synergy savings and lower bad debt, partially offset by increases in operating taxes and advertising costs. Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense decreased $13.3 million, or 91.9%. Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense in 2024 related primarily to costs incurred to effect the Horizon Transaction and integration expenses during the post-acquisition period. Depreciation and amortization increased $32.8 million, or 33.2%. Shentel incurred $9.2 million of depreciation and amortization related to the tangible and intangible assets acquired in the Horizon Transaction during the first quarter of 2025. The remaining increase of $23.6 million was due to the Company's expansion of its Glo Fiber network and a $7.4 million write-off of inventory assets no longer expected to be used. Interest expense increased by $9.5 million, or 59.6% primarily due to an increase in the Company's outstanding debt. ___________________________

See"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

See"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

3 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of fiber to the home (“FTTH”) passings in greenfield expansion markets.

4 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of incumbent cable markets and incumbent telephone markets with FTTH passings. Other Information Capital expenditures were $358.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $319.1 million in 2024. The $39.8 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by government-subsidized network expansion projects in previously unserved areas of Incumbent Broadband Markets. The Company received $62.5 million and $19.2 million in government grant cash reimbursements during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Shentel Issuer LLC (“Shentel Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shentel, closed its inaugural offering of $567.4 million aggregate principal amount of secured fiber network revenue term notes, consisting of $489.1 million 5.64% Series 2025-1, Class A-2 term notes and $78.3 million 6.03% Series 2025-1, Class B term notes, each with an anticipated repayment date in December 2030 (collectively, the“ABS Notes”). As part of the same Indenture and fiber network assets and related customer contracts that govern and secure the ABS Notes, Shentel Issuer entered into a revolving $175.0 million variable funding note facility (the“VFN”) due December 2029. Shentel Issuer entered into a $25 million delay draw Liquidity Funding Note facility (the“LFN”, together with the Class A-2 Notes, Class B notes, and the VFN, the“ABS Notes”) with Bank of America. The LFN is subject to the same collateral and covenant framework, including pro-forma leverage and debt service coverage ratios as defined in the ABS Indenture. Shentel Issuer may draw on the LFN solely for the purpose of funding amounts due and payable for certain Priority of Payments as defined in the ABS Indenture and when restricted cash funds required by ABS Indenture are insufficient. The Company had no borrowings under the VFN and LFN at Closing and as of December 31, 2025. Concurrently, Shentel Broadband Operations LLC (“Shentel Broadband”), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, entered into a new $175.0 million Revolving Credit Facility (the“RCF”) due December 2030. Shentel used a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the ABS Notes and the RCF to repay the outstanding principal on the Company's existing debt. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's total available liquidity was $234.9 million, consisting of (i) cash and cash equivalents totaling $27.3 million; (ii) restricted cash as required by the ABS indenture totaling $20.9 million (iii) $92.8 million of availability under the Shentel Broadband's RCF; (iv) $44.3 million under Shentel Issuer's VFN; and (v) an aggregate of $49.6 million remaining reimbursements available under government grants, subject to fulfilling the terms of the underlying agreements. In addition, the Company has $130.7 million of VFN commitments that are not available to draw as of December 31, 2025. The available capacity of the VFN will increase based on the secured fiber network revenue growth from the ABS Entities multiplied by (i) a margin as defined in the ABS Indenture and (ii) 6.25x multiple. On February 23, 2026, the Company announced a reduction in force of approximately 10% of its employees to align the business with the end of the Glo Fiber construction phase that is expected to be substantially complete by end of 2026. Employee departure dates will be staggered with the largest impact in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company expects to save approximately $12.3 million annually beginning in 2027 with approximately half of the savings impacting operating expenses and half impacting capitalized labor that is included in capital expenditures. The Company expects to incur approximately $3.1 million in restructuring costs to achieve these savings.

2026 Financial Outlook The Company initiates its 2026 financial guidance.

Year Ending December 31,

2026 Year Ended

December 31,

2025

% Change

2025 to 2026

Midpoint

(dollars in millions) Guidance Range Total Revenue $370 - $377 $ 358 4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $131 - $136 $ 119 12.1 % Capital Expenditures, net of government grant reimbursements $220 - $250 $ 296 (20.7 )%

Further clarification and explanation of this non-GAAP measure can be found in the"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release below.

The 2026 financial guidance presented above does not reflect any assumptions regarding the potential impacts of the evolving tariff environment and disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA forecasts (which represents a forecast of a non-GAAP financial measure) because it cannot predict the special items that could arise without unreasonable effort.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit

This release contains forward-looking statements and projections about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“should,”“could,” or“anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, changes in tariffs, new or changing regulatory requirements, disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments, changes in technologies, changes in competition, changing demand for our products and services, our ability to execute our business strategies, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Figures for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets1 $ 41,537 $ 43,249 $ 169,668 $ 174,795 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets2 23,013 16,561 82,558 57,872 Commercial Fiber 20,263 18,281 79,315 70,057 RLEC & Other 6,779 7,321 26,313 25,334 Service revenue and other $ 91,592 $ 85,412 $ 357,854 $ 328,058 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 32,080 33,171 130,118 128,112 Selling, general and administrative 27,661 28,970 118,187 115,193 Restructuring, integration and acquisition 164 893 1,173 14,509 Depreciation and amortization 32,560 28,132 131,613 98,835 Total operating expenses 92,465 91,166 381,091 356,649 Operating loss (873 ) (5,754 ) (23,237 ) (28,591 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (7,690 ) (4,157 ) (25,374 ) (15,897 ) Other income, net 1,418 1,819 6,755 6,461 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,145 ) (8,092 ) (41,856 ) (38,027 ) Income tax benefit (1,772 ) (1,902 ) (8,913 ) (9,670 ) Loss from continuing operations (5,373 ) (6,190 ) (32,943 ) (28,357 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 34 - 1,957 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax - 3,412 - 220,217 Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 3,446 - 222,174 Net (loss) income (5,373 ) (2,744 ) (32,943 ) 193,817 Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,957 1,791 6,449 3,429 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (7,330 ) $ (4,535 ) $ (39,392 ) $ 190,388 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted: Basic - Loss from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.59 ) Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.06 - 4.13 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 3.54 Diluted - Loss from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.59 ) Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.06 - 4.13 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 3.54 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,151 54,798 55,100 53,722 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 55,151 54,798 55,100 53,722

_____________________________

1. Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Incumbent Cable Markets and Incumbent Telephone Markets with FTTH passings.

2.Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,259 $ 46,272 Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 20,945 $ - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $829 and $1,156, respectively 31,497 29,722 Income taxes receivable 2,544 1,244 Prepaid expenses and other 15,198 17,282 Total current assets 97,443 94,520 Investments 16,510 15,709 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,601,609 1,438,538 Goodwill 67,538 67,055 Intangible assets, net 89,353 90,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,657 19,548 Deferred charges and other assets 18,652 14,235 Total assets $ 1,910,762 $ 1,740,273 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ - $ 9,204 Accounts payable 61,355 57,820 Advanced billings and customer deposits 16,909 16,104 Accrued compensation 13,334 16,283 Current operating lease liabilities 2,819 3,060 Accrued liabilities and other 14,079 12,100 Total current liabilities 108,496 114,571 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 628,237 407,675 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 157,618 167,716 Benefit plan obligations 4,150 4,945 Non-current operating lease liabilities 10,632 10,794 Other liabilities 32,340 33,525 Total other long-term liabilities 204,740 216,980 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Temporary equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 88,506 82,464 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,899 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 157,216 147,733 Retained earnings 723,567 768,997 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes - 1,853 Total shareholders' equity 880,783 918,583 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity $ 1,910,762 $ 1,740,273



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (32,943 ) $ 193,817 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 222,174 (Loss) income from continuing operations (32,943 ) (28,357 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 129,677 96,908 Amortization of intangible assets 1,936 1,545 Provision for credit losses 1,452 2,132 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 9,590 9,837 Deferred income taxes (9,463 ) (9,759 ) Impairment expense - 382 Other, net (52 ) 626 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 413 (2,452 ) Current income taxes 973 1,382 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (914 ) (361 ) Other assets (868 ) (3,268 ) Accounts payable 1,029 (2,240 ) Other deferrals and accruals 2,441 3,004 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 103,271 69,379 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (2,273 ) (6,812 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 100,998 62,567 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (358,919 ) (319,070 ) Government grants received 62,515 19,238 Proceeds from escrow related to business acquisition 6,471 - Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,000 ) (347,411 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 269 2,010 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (294,664 ) (645,233 ) Net cash provided by provided by investing activities - discontinued operations - 305,827 Net cash used in investing activities (294,664 ) (339,406 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (592,956 ) (7,044 ) Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 816,736 125,000 Payments for debt issuance and amendment costs (18,691 ) (4,570 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid - 79,380 Dividends paid (6,445 ) (5,805 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,035 ) (1,727 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (2,011 ) (1,378 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 195,598 183,856 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,932 (92,983 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 46,272 139,255 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 48,204 $ 46,272 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ (20,798 ) $ (12,075 )



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of Loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (5,373 ) $ (6,190 ) $ (32,943 ) $ (28,357 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,560 28,132 131,613 98,835 Interest expense 7,690 4,157 25,374 15,897 Other expense (income), net (1,418 ) (1,819 ) (6,755 ) (6,461 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,772 ) (1,902 ) (8,913 ) (9,670 ) Stock-based compensation 1,620 2,217 9,590 9,837 Restructuring, integration and acquisition 164 893 1,173 14,509 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,471 $ 25,488 $ 119,139 $ 94,590 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37 % 30 % 33 % 29 %

Supplemental Information

Operating Statistics

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Homes and businesses passed (1) 679,044 585,340 Incumbent Broadband Markets 252,224 239,041 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 426,820 346,299 Residential & SMB RGUs: Broadband Data 199,947 176,465 Incumbent Broadband Markets 111,962 111,325 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 87,985 65,140 Video 35,818 40,023 Voice 26,693 25,528 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 262,458 242,016 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 29.4 % 30.1 % Incumbent Broadband Markets 44.4 % 46.6 % Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 20.6 % 18.8 % Video 5.3 % 6.8 % Voice 4.2 % 4.5 % Fiber route miles 19,067 16,830 Total fiber miles (3) 1,996,620 1,858,081

_______________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of RGUs by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Residential and SMB ARPU Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Residential and SMB Revenue: Incumbent Broadband Markets $ 27,536 $ 28,077 $ 110,896 $ 111,353 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 19,803 14,133 70,812 49,146 Broadband Data 47,339 42,210 181,708 160,499 Video 13,677 14,172 56,578 57,940 Voice 2,625 2,549 10,314 10,256 Discounts, adjustments and other 909 879 3,626 3,972 Total Residential & SMB Revenue $ 64,550 $ 59,810 $ 252,226 $ 232,667 Average RGUs: Incumbent Broadband Markets 111,967 111,384 111,785 110,888 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 85,434 62,387 76,586 53,432 Broadband Data 197,401 173,771 188,371 164,320 Video 36,208 40,596 37,655 41,491 Voice 26,588 26,588 26,205 24,951 ARPU: (1) Incumbent Broadband Markets $ 81.98 $ 84.02 $ 82.67 $ 83.68 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets $ 77.27 $ 75.51 $ 77.05 $ 76.63 Broadband Data $ 79.93 $ 80.97 $ 80.39 $ 81.40 Video $ 125.91 $ 116.37 $ 125.21 $ 116.37 Voice $ 32.91 $ 33.32 $ 32.80 $ 34.25

___________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.