Factset Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2026, ending February 28, 2026, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. FactSet will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, followed by a live Q&A session. Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: FactSet Q2 2026 Earnings Call Registration



Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access PIN.

The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet's Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2026, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2026, and will remain accessible through March 31, 2027. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

