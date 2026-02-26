Kyivstar Group Board Members Visit Ukraine On The Fourth Anniversary Of The Full-Scale War

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VEON Founder Augie K Fabela II, the 70th US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Michiel Soeting, Serdar Çetin, and Dmytro Shymkiv were in Kyiv for meetings on February 21-24, 2025.

The Board members met with Kyivstar Group management and employees for an employee town hall at JSC Kyivstar's head office. Discussions centered on resilience during the war, Kyivstar's work keeping the network running during recurring power outages and destruction, and plans for future development and continued investment in Ukraine. Kyivstar Group's Board members reaffirmed the Board's commitment to Kyivstar's development strategy in Ukraine and commended the professionalism of the Ukrainian team.

"The Kyivstar Group Board visit to Kyiv is a powerful show of support. It is important to us that the Board members see firsthand the conditions in which our team operates," said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group. "Despite the daily challenges, we are not simply maintaining connectivity, we are driving innovation, continuing to invest in the network, in digital services, and in energy resilience for our infrastructure. The Board's support means we can continue to deliver on our ambitious investment program."

"In the face of war, Ukraine remains a promising market for innovative and growing businesses like Kyivstar. The country has a deep culture of engineering excellence, technological innovation, and the ability to find solutions to the most complex challenges," said Augie K Fabela II, founder of VEON. "I have been in Ukraine every two to three months since the full-scale war began. The country is functioning quite well, driven by its citizens' relentless resilience and determination to grow. Kyivstar is just one example of that resilience and growth. The company is delivering strong financial results, the Ukrainian economy is working, and businesses are creating value. Ukraine is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investment."

During their visit, the Kyivstar Group Board members paid tribute to employees who were killed in action or went missing while defending Ukraine. Board members laid flowers at the "Roots of Strength" monument, which was installed outside of the JCS Kyivstar head office as a sign of memory and gratitude to the fallen heroes.

Kyivstar Group Board members also visited the Connection Is People photography installation located in Kyiv's Kontraktova Square. The project by photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovy showcases the dedication of Kyivstar engineers and technical specialists who keep the network running even through unprecedented challenges, including during blackouts, freezing temperatures and snowstorms, and who work to quickly restore base station equipment damaged by shelling.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine between 2023-2027, through investments in infrastructure, technological development and strategic acquisitions, as well as charitable donations for social projects.

For more information, please visit .

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving more than 22.5 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of September 30, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. JSC Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction between 2023-2027.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated over UAH 3.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. JSC Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company.

Additional information: ..., .

Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, the visit of Members of the Board of Directors of Kyivstar Group Ltd to Ukraine. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to the visit of Members of the Board of Directors of Kyivstar Group Ltd to Ukraine, among others discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus filed by Kyivstar Group with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 30, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.