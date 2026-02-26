Alliance Formalities With Congress To Be Completed Soon: Akhil Gogoi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday said that the formalities for an alliance with the Congress are likely to be completed within the next couple of days, asserting that his party has consistently been in favour of the tie-up.

Reacting to questions on the evolving opposition alliance in Assam, Gogoi said that Raijor Dal had earlier supported the idea of forging an understanding with the Congress and continues to stand by that position.

He added that discussions between the two parties are at an advanced stage and an official announcement is expected soon.

The Raijor Dal leader maintained that the proposed alliance is aimed at strengthening the opposition to effectively challenge the BJP in the state.

According to him, unity among like-minded parties is essential to protect democratic values and address the issues faced by the people of Assam.

Gogoi also indicated that seat-sharing and coordination mechanisms are being worked out through dialogue, and expressed confidence that a consensus would be reached in the larger interest of the electorate.

He said the alliance would focus on people-centric issues, including unemployment, price rise and safeguarding the rights and identity of the people of Assam.

Earlier, the Sivasagar legislator asserted that no meaningful alliance can be formed by sidelining Raijor Dal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Positive talks are going on regarding alliance. The Congress has taken a step forward and the ice has melted a little," he said, indicating progress in negotiations for a broader opposition front.

Akhil Gogoi, also pointed out that while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has not directly contacted him so far, senior Congress leader and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has been in touch.

"Though I have not received a call from Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora has contacted me," he said, adding that informal communication between the parties is continuing.

He further said that Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, whose party is an ally of the Congress in Assam, has been in constant touch with him regarding the alliance process.

According to Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has assured him that Raijor Dal will not be excluded from any opposition arrangement.“Lurinjyoti Gogoi has clearly conveyed that there will be no alliance without Raijor Dal,” Akhil Gogoi said, underlining the party's insistence on respect, political space and issue-based understanding within any proposed coalition.

The opposition landscape in Assam has seen heightened political activity in recent weeks, with regional and national parties exploring the possibility of a united front to challenge the ruling BJP in the next Assembly elections.

Raijor Dal, which emerged from mass movements and grassroots activism, is considered a significant force, particularly in Upper Assam.