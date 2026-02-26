Qatar Condemns Attacks In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab Provinces Of Pakistan
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry also expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
