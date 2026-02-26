403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Considers Secret Agreement with Hungary to Unlock Aid for Ukraine
(MENAFN) EU officials are reportedly prepared to offer Hungary a discreet deal on Russian oil supplies to persuade Budapest to lift its veto on a €90 billion ($97 billion) emergency loan for Ukraine, as stated by reports.
In a letter to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated claims that Kiev is attempting to undermine him by triggering an energy crisis ahead of Hungary’s April parliamentary elections. Orban contends that Ukraine is refusing to restart Russian crude shipments through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline as part of this strategy, and Hungary froze EU plans for the €90 billion loan in retaliation.
According to diplomatic sources, the EU is exploring ways to bypass Budapest’s resistance. One option could involve invoking Article 7 to suspend Hungary’s veto, though this legal route could face court challenges. With Ukraine’s government expected to exhaust funds by April, diplomats say there is “not time for the legal option,” emphasizing the need for a political solution.
Instead, Orban could be presented with a “piece of paper” committing to resume Druzhba oil supplies, giving him a “face-saving win.” “He’ll have his goddamned pipeline,” a source commented.
Earlier this week, European Council President Antonio Costa accused Orban of violating the EU’s “principle of sincere cooperation” and undermining collective decisions of the Council. In response, Orban defended himself as a disciplined member and argued it would be unreasonable to “pretend that nothing happened” while aiding Kiev, which he claims acts against Hungarian interests.
In a letter to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated claims that Kiev is attempting to undermine him by triggering an energy crisis ahead of Hungary’s April parliamentary elections. Orban contends that Ukraine is refusing to restart Russian crude shipments through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline as part of this strategy, and Hungary froze EU plans for the €90 billion loan in retaliation.
According to diplomatic sources, the EU is exploring ways to bypass Budapest’s resistance. One option could involve invoking Article 7 to suspend Hungary’s veto, though this legal route could face court challenges. With Ukraine’s government expected to exhaust funds by April, diplomats say there is “not time for the legal option,” emphasizing the need for a political solution.
Instead, Orban could be presented with a “piece of paper” committing to resume Druzhba oil supplies, giving him a “face-saving win.” “He’ll have his goddamned pipeline,” a source commented.
Earlier this week, European Council President Antonio Costa accused Orban of violating the EU’s “principle of sincere cooperation” and undermining collective decisions of the Council. In response, Orban defended himself as a disciplined member and argued it would be unreasonable to “pretend that nothing happened” while aiding Kiev, which he claims acts against Hungarian interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment