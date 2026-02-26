403
ASUS Launches ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) in the UAE, Built for High-Impact Creators on the Move
(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 26, 2026 — ASUS today announced the UAE availability of the ProArt GoPro Edition PX 13 (HN730EAC), a limited-edition convertible laptop developed in collaboration with GoPro. Designed for creators who capture and produce content on the move, the new device combines ProArt-grade performance with a tightly integrated GoPro workflow in a compact, field-ready form factor.
With adventure content, extreme sports, and mobile video production gaining strong momentum across the UAE, creators increasingly require powerful yet portable systems that can keep pace with fast-moving workflows. The ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition is purpose-built to support creators operating across diverse shooting environments — from Dubai’s urban landscape to the region’s demanding outdoor terrains.
Adventure-Ready Design, Built to Travel
Inspired by GoPro’s action DNA, the ProArt GoPro Edition features an exclusive Black Metal finish, military-grade durability, and an ultra-portable convertible form factor. Weighing just 1.39kg with a versatile 360° hinge, creators can seamlessly switch between laptop, tent, and tablet modes whether reviewing footage in the field or editing on the move
he device is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, making it a reliable companion for creators working across the UAE’s diverse environments — from urban shoots to outdoor expeditions.
Seamless GoPro Workflow — From Capture to Creation
At the heart of the collaboration is a deeply integrated GoPro experience.
The PX13 introduces:
•Dedicated GoPro Hotkey for instant access
•StoryCube app with GoPro Cloud integration
•Native 360° video workflow support
•AI-powered media organization
With one tap, creators can launch GoPro Player, sync footage, and automatically organize files using AI — eliminating manual sorting and speeding up post-production.
AI Performance That Keeps Up With Your Story
Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with up to 50 TOPS NPU, the ProArt GoPro Edition is built for modern AI-assisted creative workloads, from high-resolution action footage editing to generative content workflows.
With up to 128GB LPDDR5X unified memory, creators can multitask across demanding apps without slowdowns — ideal for mobile creators handling multiple shoots per day.
Precision Visuals for Professional Creators
The laptop features a 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Pantone® validation, delivering accurate color reproduction for video editing, grading, and content production.
Support for stylus input and the integrated ASUS DialPad enables intuitive control across Adobe Creative Tools, giving creators precise hands-on workflow control wherever they work.
What’s in the Box
For UAE customers, the ProArt GoPro Edition arrives as a true creator kit:
•ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) laptop
•Exclusive GoPro-inspired protective sleeve
•Premium collector-style packaging with customizable storage inserts
•Dedicated GoPro Hotkey integration
•12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription
The reusable packaging can be customized to store GoPro cameras and accessories, transforming the box into a practical creator storage solution.
Exclusive GoPro Premium+ Subscription
Each ProArt GoPro Edition includes a complimentary 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription, unlocking:
•Unlimited GoPro cloud storage
•Automatic footage backup
•Seamless capture-to-edit workflow
•Enhanced creator tools
This makes the PX13 not just a laptop, but a complete end-to-end GoPro creator ecosystem.
Availability & Price in the UAE
The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is now available in the UAE, starting at:
AED 13,999
Available via:
•ASUS eShop
•Leading retail stores across the UAE
UAE customers also benefit from ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing added peace of mind with accidental damage coverage designed to support creators on every adventure.
Specifications
ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)
Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395
Display 13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support
Operating system Windows 11 Home / Pro
Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Main memory 128 GB LPDDR5X on board
Max Total system memory up to:128GB
Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2
Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
(Bluetooth® version may change according to OS version)
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1 x DC-in
microSD 4.0 card reader
Keyboard & touchpadBacklit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad
Audio Smart Amp technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal
Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77cm
Weight 1.39kg
