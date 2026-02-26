403
US First Lady Melania Trump to Preside Over UN Security Council
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump will chair a UN Security Council session next month, marking the first time a sitting US First Lady presides over the council, as stated by reports. The session coincides with the United States assuming the council’s rotating presidency.
The meeting, set for March 2 at UN Security Council headquarters in New York, will focus on “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,” bringing together council members and international stakeholders, including the US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz.
The first lady’s office said the session aims “to emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace,” noting that “Mrs. Trump’s leadership will mark the first time a sitting US First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”
The initiative continues her advocacy for children affected by the Russia-Ukraine War, including efforts to reunite minors separated during the conflict. She recently facilitated the return of several Ukrainian children and one Russian child to their families, a cause she has promoted during President Donald Trump’s second term.
