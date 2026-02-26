403
Turkish Advisor Meets Russian Envoy on Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief advisor, Akif Cagatay Kilic, met on Wednesday with Igor Khovayev, Russia’s special envoy for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.
As stated by reports, Kilic said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he received Khovayev and the Russian delegation at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
He noted that the discussions focused on the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, the ongoing process to normalize ties between Baku and Yerevan aimed at achieving lasting peace, and recent developments in the South Caucasus region.
