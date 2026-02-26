He Is Still In ICU, But Improving: Aamir Khan Shares Health Update On Salim Khan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ever since Bollywood scriptwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised, fans and well-wishers have been waiting for updates on his health.

Now, actor Aamir Khan has shared a reassuring update, stating that Salim Khan is recovering well and is expected to return home soon.

The Lagaan actor spoke to the media during an event on Wednesday and informed that he went to meet Salim Khan but could not see him directly as he is in the ICU. However, he spent time with the family, who shared that he is improving well.

"Alvira (Salim Khan's daughter) tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored," he added.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. Doctors had earlier shared that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr. Jalil Parkar from the hospital clarified that no surgery was performed.

"Yes, he had a brain hemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the hemorrhage was "very minimal".

Several members of the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Roy, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Amrita Arora, have visited the hospital in recent days to meet Salim Khan and support his family.



