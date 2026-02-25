403
Ukrainian President: Geneva Talks Pave Way To Leaders-Level Negotiations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Wednesday that the talks scheduled to take place on Thursday in Geneva with the United States represent a preparatory step toward an anticipated trilateral meeting in early March which could elevate negotiations to the leaders' level.
In a statement on his official (X) account Zelenskyy said that he discussed in a call with US President Donald Trump the issues that representatives will address tomorrow in Geneva at the bilateral meeting as well as preparations for the upcoming full trilateral negotiations in early March.
He added "We expect this meeting to create an opportunity to move talks to the leaders' level. President Trump supports this sequence of steps. This is the only way to resolve all the complex and sensitive issues and finally end the war."
Geneva is set to host another round of bilateral talks on Thursday between Ukraine and the United States with US. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participating. These talks are a continuation of the trilateral talks held last week involving the United States Russia and Ukraine. (end)
