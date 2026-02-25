Royal Air Maroc Launches Flights To Beirut

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Royal Air Maroc will expand its network starting in April with the launch of two weekly flights from Casablanca to Beirut, the Lebanese capital. According to the Moroccan airline, the new destination is“a strategic step directly linked to the Brazilian market,” as the Lebanese community in Brazil is estimated between seven and ten million people, including natives and descendants, who will be able to use the airline's flights to reach Lebanon.

The flight departs from Casablanca, Morocco, on Fridays and Sundays at 00:35 AM (GMT) and arrives in Beirut at 06:00 AM. On the return, it departs Beirut at 07:00 AM and lands in Casablanca at 1:15 PM. These flights will be operated by Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The airline says the schedule was chosen to allow connections in Casablanca for passengers coming from São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport.

“Connecting travelers from São Paulo is strategic: it serves as a bridge with the diaspora,” the airline said in a statement, noting that it now offers“a more direct alternative route” for family visits, religious and cultural celebrations, and business trips. Other typical options for this journey usually go through France, Spain, Germany, England, Turkey, or the Gulf. Royal Air Maroc adds that the São Paulo–Beirut connection via Casablanca creates opportunities for travel companies to offer“roots tourism” packages, a market that has been growing internationally.

This route is part of an international expansion. In December, the airline began flying four times a week to São Paulo from Casablanca. In April, it will add flights to Span's Alicante and Bilbao, Republic of Congo's Ponta Negra, and Libya's Tripoli. Later this year, it will operate flights to Spain's Palma de Mallorca, Italy's Verona, and the United States' Los Angeles.

Royal Air Maroc's Regional Director for South America, Othman Baba, is quoted as saying in the press release that in 2026 the airline will enter a new phase of expansion,“strengthening Morocco's connectivity with major global hubs.” He has told ANBA that the airline plans to add more flights to São Paulo and also operate landings and takeoffs in Rio de Janeiro.

On the Moroccan airline, economy class passengers can fly with up to two 23-kg bags at no extra cost, while business class allows three 32-kg bags. Business travelers can do a stopover in Morocco of up to 14 days without changing the fare, while economy passengers can stop over for seven days at the same ticket price.

