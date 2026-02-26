Cold, Windy Conditions To Persist Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- Cold weather accompanied by strong winds, blowing dust and intermittent rain is expected to affect the country through Sunday, as a weak extension of a low-pressure system moves across the region, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Temperatures are forecast to dip slightly on Thursday as skies turn partly cloudy to overcast. Rain showers are expected during the morning in northern regions before extending lightly to parts of the central and southwestern areas. Westerly winds are expected to strengthen to 40–50 km/h, with gusts exceeding 60 km/h in some areas, raising dust across several regions, particularly in the Badia.The department warned of reduced visibility due to fog and low clouds over mountainous areas, as well as dust that may significantly limit visibility on highways. Motorists were also cautioned about strong wind gusts and slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.Cold conditions are expected to continue on Friday, with low cloud cover and light morning showers forecast in limited parts of central and southwestern regions. Rain may briefly fall as freezing precipitation over the highest southern mountain peaks early in the day. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain moderate, becoming active at times.Cold weather is forecast to persist on Saturday under partly cloudy skies and moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds. A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday, though conditions will remain cold across most regions while low-lying areas remain milder. Northeasterly winds are expected to shift to northwesterly by evening.For Thursday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 13 C and 6 C, compared with 11 C and 4 C in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record between 9 C and 3 C, while the Sharah highlands will range from 10 C to 2 C. Aqaba is expected to see highs of 24 C and lows of 11 C.