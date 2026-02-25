Award-Winning Developer Johnson Development Announces Spring 2026 Events Across Top-Selling Houston Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning developer Johnson Development will host a series of spring 2026 public events across several of its top-selling Houston-area master-planned communities, offering families a firsthand look at the lifestyle programming that supports more than 1,100 resident events each year.

Events will take place in Missouri City, Conroe and Fulshear, showcasing the amenities, community design and year-round experiences that consistently place Johnson Development communities among the nation's top sellers.

“With each spring season, we invite the public to experience the lifestyle that defines our communities,” said Christen Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Johnson Development.“These events are just a snapshot of the thoughtfully curated, resident-exclusive programming happening year-round.

“At Johnson Development, we believe a vibrant lifestyle is just as essential as beautifully crafted homes,” Johnson said.“That commitment to meaningful experiences and community connection is what sets us apart as a top developer - and has fueled our success for more than 51 years.”

Founded in 1975, Johnson Development has 22 active master-planned communities across Texas and near Atlanta. Over the past decade, the company has developed more top-selling master-planned communities than any other developer in the nation.

Spring 2026 Event Highlights

Grand Central Park Artisan Market – Conroe

March 7 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The popular Artisan Market at Grand Central Park features local vendors offering handcrafted goods, home décor, baked items and more. The event also includes adoptable pets and a children's craft station.

Cross Creek West Wildlife Expo & Home Tour – Fulshear

March 14 | 9–11 a.m.

Model homes will host wildlife encounters in partnership with local organizations. Families can enjoy children's activities and enter to win a Houston Zoo family membership.

Sienna Toddler Fair – Missouri City

March 7 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Now in its 18th year, this signature community event includes rides, bounce houses, interactive play zones and live entertainment for children ages 2–8.

Lifestyle as a Competitive Advantage

While public events provide a preview, residents benefit from an extensive calendar of exclusive programming that includes seasonal festivals, concerts, adult social events, children's activities and community-wide celebrations.

Industry research continues to highlight the value of lifestyle-driven master-planned communities. Reports from John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO note that communities emphasizing amenities, design cohesion and social engagement outperform traditional neighborhoods - even amid affordability challenges and higher interest rates.

Two Johnson Development communities - Sienna and Jordan Ranch - were recently ranked among the 50 best-selling master-planned communities in the nation for 2025 new home sales.

For more than 51 years, Johnson Development has focused on creating sustainable, community-driven environments where residents experience connection, recreation and long-term value.

Johnson Development By the Numbers



Award-winning developer founded in 1975

51 years of residential land development

22 active master-planned communities

1,100+ lifestyle events hosted annually Two communities ranked Top 50 nationally for 2025 new home sales



About Johnson Development

Johnson Development Corp., a nationally recognized leader in residential and commercial land development, is celebrating 51 years of creating award-winning communities. Since 1975, Johnson Development has set the standard for innovative design, exceptional amenities, and lasting value, establishing some of the nation's most desirable master-planned communities in Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin and Central Texas, and Atlanta.

The company's portfolio includes signature communities such as Sienna, Riverstone, Cross Creek Ranch, Woodforest, Viridian and Lake Arrowhead; the Dallas-Fort Worth communities of Trinity Falls and Viridian; and Bryson in Central Texas. Johnson Development also has expanded its portfolio with emerging communities, including Grange, Kresston and The George.

Guided by a legacy of excellence, Johnson Development remains committed to creating vibrant, sustainable places where families, businesses and communities thrive.

