2 Day Virtual Revenue Recognition CPE Update Course: ASC 606 Evolving Issues 2026 (June 17Th - June 18Th, 2026)

Stay current on the latest in revenue recognition. ASC 606 continues to evolve, and companies are still refining their processes, judgments, and interpretations. This program delivers a practical, up-to-date look at the issues corporate finance and accounting teams are dealing with right now - complete with real-world examples, scenarios, and discussions so you can benchmark your approach against peers.

Designed for professionals who already understand the five-step model, this session dives into recent updates, emerging challenges, disclosure considerations, and areas where practice is still developing.

Learning Objectives:



Understand recent updates, interpretations, and areas of ongoing complexity under ASC 606

Explore how revenue recognition interacts with other key accounting guidance Identify the common sticking points organizations face and compare approaches used by your peers

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-11:00 Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends



Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

Customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal-versus-agent considerations

Contract costs Onerous performance obligations/contracts

11:00-11:15 Break

11:15-12:40 Cases and Examples



Areas of significant complexity and judgement

Top causes of restatements

Operational and business model changes Interaction with other guidance

12:40-1:30 Lunch Break

1:30-2:55 Disclosures



Recent Trends

Disaggregated revenue

Reconciliation of contract balances

Qualification of performance obligations

Disclosure of significant assumptions Quantification of costs to complete a contract

2:55-3:10 Break

2:50-4:20 Revenue Recognition: AI & Automation



Use Cases

How to take the first steps Different automation options

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-12:10 ASC 606: Interactive Discussion on a Series of Scenarios Part 1



Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

12:10-1:00 Lunch Break

1:00-2:15 Incremental Costs: Deeper Dive



Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

2:15-2:25 Break

2:25-3:30 Revenue Recognition: Technical Update



Industry specific issues

Evolving issues Practical examples

3:30-3:40 Break

3:40-4:50 Impact on Internal Controls



Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

On-going ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls SOX Optimization & Modernization

Speakers



Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Partner

Laura Wong, Deloitte, Strategic Risk Management: IA - ERM - SOX

Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner

McKenzie Rangel, Connor Group, Senior Manager

Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Partner - Technical Accounting

Barret Cook, PwC, Senior Manager

Angela Liu, Gaapsavvy, Founder

Jeff Griffiths, PwC, Managing Director

Dominic Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Manager Kristen Ewing, Riveron, Senior Manager

