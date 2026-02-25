2 Day Virtual Revenue Recognition CPE Update Course: ASC 606 Evolving Issues 2026 (June 17Th - June 18Th, 2026)
Stay current on the latest in revenue recognition. ASC 606 continues to evolve, and companies are still refining their processes, judgments, and interpretations. This program delivers a practical, up-to-date look at the issues corporate finance and accounting teams are dealing with right now - complete with real-world examples, scenarios, and discussions so you can benchmark your approach against peers.
Designed for professionals who already understand the five-step model, this session dives into recent updates, emerging challenges, disclosure considerations, and areas where practice is still developing.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand recent updates, interpretations, and areas of ongoing complexity under ASC 606 Explore how revenue recognition interacts with other key accounting guidance Identify the common sticking points organizations face and compare approaches used by your peers
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-11:00 Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends
- Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model Price concessions Modifying contracts Customer options and material rights Performance obligations - software industry considerations Significant financing component Principal-versus-agent considerations Contract costs Onerous performance obligations/contracts
11:00-11:15 Break
11:15-12:40 Cases and Examples
- Areas of significant complexity and judgement Top causes of restatements Operational and business model changes Interaction with other guidance
12:40-1:30 Lunch Break
1:30-2:55 Disclosures
- Recent Trends Disaggregated revenue Reconciliation of contract balances Qualification of performance obligations Disclosure of significant assumptions Quantification of costs to complete a contract
2:55-3:10 Break
2:50-4:20 Revenue Recognition: AI & Automation
- Use Cases How to take the first steps Different automation options
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-12:10 ASC 606: Interactive Discussion on a Series of Scenarios Part 1
- Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost Group will use polling to work through each question Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations
12:10-1:00 Lunch Break
1:00-2:15 Incremental Costs: Deeper Dive
- Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40 Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs Provide an overview of disclosure requirements
2:15-2:25 Break
2:25-3:30 Revenue Recognition: Technical Update
- Industry specific issues Evolving issues Practical examples
3:30-3:40 Break
3:40-4:50 Impact on Internal Controls
- Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations On-going ASC 606 Controls Management Review Controls Information Used in Controls (IUC) IT-General Control Considerations COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls SOX Optimization & Modernization
Speakers
- Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Partner Laura Wong, Deloitte, Strategic Risk Management: IA - ERM - SOX Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner McKenzie Rangel, Connor Group, Senior Manager Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Partner - Technical Accounting Barret Cook, PwC, Senior Manager Angela Liu, Gaapsavvy, Founder Jeff Griffiths, PwC, Managing Director Dominic Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Manager Kristen Ewing, Riveron, Senior Manager
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment