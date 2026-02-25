Five IMA Financial Group Associates Named To Risk & Insurance Magazine's 2026 Power Broker® List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honorees recognized across five categories, reflecting IMA's client-first approach and deep industry expertise

Denver, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Financial Group is proud to announce that five of its associates have been named to Risk & Insurance magazine's prestigious 2026 Power Broker® list. The award recognizes individual brokers across the country who stand out for exceptional problem-solving, creative solutions and deep industry expertise. Winners are selected annually from hundreds of nominees based on accomplishments and client testimonials.

“Success for IMA will always be measured by the impact we make for our clients and the expertise our team brings to their industries,” said IMA Financial Group Chairman and CEO Rob Cohen.“These five IMA leaders exemplify both. Being recognized by clients for making a real difference is what this award is about and what IMA stands for.”

IMA's 2026 Power Broker® winners are:



Real Estate Power Broker: Sophie Bird, SVP, Commercial Lines, Harrison, NY

Construction Power Broker: Adam-Ross Branch, Oregon Market President, Portland

At Large Power Broker: Sam Haslam, Senior Vice President, Salt Lake City

Employee Benefits Power Broker: Nick Holdbrooks, Colorado Market Leader, Denver M&A Power Broker: Meredith Milley, Team Lead, Private Equity and M&A, Dallas

The Power Broker® program, produced by Risk & Insurance magazine, is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished recognitions in commercial insurance. Editors and writers evaluate nominees based on recent accomplishments, the ability to deliver exceptional risk solutions and the strength of client testimonials, reflecting the trust and relationships brokers build with the people they serve.

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker, defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and investment advisory services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 3,000-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets and make a difference.

About Risk & Insurance® Power Broker®

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

About Risk & Insurance ®

Risk & Insurance® strives to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies, while covering the fascinating people who drive the industry forward. We also provide expert coverage of core topics such as property and liability as well as the many specialties that comprise the risk management and commercial insurance universe. In addition, we are well known for covering specialized risks faced by a multitude of industries such as Workers' Compensation, Energy, Transportation, Construction, Health Care, etc. Our goal is to not only inform and help our readers succeed in their careers but also to inspire and motivate.

