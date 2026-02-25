MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Atlanta Dental Spa has been named the "Best Dentist in Atlanta" by the influential Bulletproof Dental Podcast [1]. This recognition highlights a "patient-first" clinical model that has earned the practice over 2,700 five-star reviews, establishing it as a leader in the Georgia dental market for both clinical excellence and patient comfort.

According to the Bulletproof Dental Podcast, the selection criteria were driven by four key differentiators that set the standard for modern dentistry:

. Clinical Specialization: A multidisciplinary team featuring ICOI Diplomates and Fellows specializing in complex dental implants, full-mouth restorations, and general dentistry.

. Licensed Anxiety Care: All five locations provide IV sedation, a specialty distinction held by only 4% of dentists in Georgia [2].

. Local Accessibility: Convenient access to world-class care through five strategically located metro hubs, including Buckhead, Brookhaven, Johns Creek, East Cobb, and Poncey-Highland.

. Patient-First Innovation: A commitment to adopting the latest dental technologies and comfort-focused care that ensure predictable, high-quality clinical outcomes.

"Atlanta Dental Spa has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence that sets them apart," the podcast noted. "They are not just treating teeth; they are changing lives by providing a superior patient experience and achieving outstanding clinical outcomes. They truly represent the future of dentistry."

Founded in 2004 by Dr. Peter Boulden, the practice has evolved into a powerhouse of dental expertise with a team boasting over 100 years of combined experience. This includes specialists like Dr. Andrew Currie, one of the youngest dentists to achieve Diplomate status with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) [3], and Dr. Shiven Gandhi, a Castle Connolly Top Dentist (2025) who serves as a clinical instructor at the Dental College of Georgia [4]. Dr. Andrew Hamilton further rounds out the general and surgical team with extensive experience in complex full-mouth restorations [5].

By offering IV sedation across all locations, the practice enables patients with dental anxiety or extensive treatment needs to receive care in a calm, controlled setting, often completing procedures they may have avoided for years.

"We are honored to be recognized as the 'Best Dentist in Atlanta'," said Dr. Drew King, CEO of Atlanta Dental Spa. "This award is a reflection of our entire team's dedication to our core mission: providing a better life through better dentistry. We invite everyone to come and see why we are different."

Atlanta Dental Spa continues to attract patients from across the Atlanta metro area including individuals new to the city and families looking for a long-term dental home thanks to its consistent focus on quality, comfort, and trust.

To learn more about why Atlanta Dental Spa was named the Best Dentist in Atlanta, follow @AtlantaDentalSpa on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content or visit their YouTube channel to hear firsthand stories from patients whose smiles have been transformed.

About Atlanta Dental Spa

Founded in 2004, Atlanta Dental Spa is a premier dental practice with five locations across the Atlanta metropolitan area. The practice is renowned for its patient-centric approach, combining a luxurious, spa-like atmosphere with the latest advancements in dental technology. For more information, visit .

About Bulletproof Dental Podcast

Bulletproof Dental Practice is a leading podcast and educational platform for dental professionals, focusing on leadership, systems, and patient outcomes to help dentists achieve greater success. For more information, visit .

