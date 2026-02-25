Lightrun Launches Industry's First AI SRE With Live Dynamic Runtime Context

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomously Remediates Software Issues, Generates Missing Runtime Evidence on Demand, and Validates Hypotheses Against Live Execution from Code to Production

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightrun, a leader in software reliability, today announced the industry's first and only real-time AI SRE built on live, in-line runtime context. This allows AI agents and engineering teams to create missing evidence dynamically without redeployments, prove root causes with live execution data (“ground truth”), and validate fixes directly in live environments.

The mass adoption of AI agents and coding assistants has accelerated code generation, outpacing reliability. This has shifted developer time from writing code to verifying and fixing issues, and moved the development bottleneck to runtime, where behavior is complex and often non-deterministic. As enterprises accelerate investment in AI-driven reliability and autonomous operations, this has created a market for AI SREs valued at billions of dollars.

Despite this growth, most available 'AI SRE' tools are optimized for post-incident workflows and limited to relying on traditional, static telemetry that was already captured. When logs are missing, traces are incomplete, or execution context is unclear, teams are left to guess. Engineers are forced into long reactive cycles of redeploys, rollbacks, and manual validation.

Lightrun's AI SRE closes this gap by bringing live, code-level runtime context directly into the reliability loop. Lightrun has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Site Reliability Engineering Tooling.

Instead of passively observing telemetry, the Lightrun AI SRE can safely interact with live systems via Lightrun's patented Sandbox to create new evidence, test hypotheses, and validate outcomes against real execution behavior. This capability transforms AI SRE from a reactive post-incident advisor into a trusted, runtime-verified autonomous engineer that ensures reliability by design.

Built on Lightrun's Runtime Context engine, the AI SRE supports reliability across the entire SDLC, from proactive issue detection during development and testing (“peace time”) to autonomous investigation and remediation during live incidents (“war time”). It enables teams to understand how code truly behaves in runtime, close visibility gaps without redeploying, and resolve issues with confidence. Lightrun is designed for every team responsible for the behavior, reliability, or outcomes of running software.

“Lightrun addresses a structural visibility gap in the emerging AI site reliability engineering workflows (SRE) market,” said Jim Mercer, Program Vice President, Software Development, DevOps, and DevSecOps at IDC.“By integrating dynamic instrumentation into SRE workflows, the company enables validation of root cause and remediation against live execution, reducing reliance on static, pre-instrumented telemetry and strengthening reliability across the software development lifecycle.”

With Lightrun's AI SRE, engineering and reliability teams benefit from:



Root cause analysis based on new evidence from live environments, without requiring prior instrumentation.

Runtime-validated code changes to eliminate guesswork and reduce rollback-and-redeploy cycles.

Live issue debugging in safe remote sessions with execution-level behavior inspections.

Dynamic telemetry to running systems to fill visibility gaps that traditional observability tools cannot address.

Reduced reliance on expensive war rooms, due to autonomous remediation and the ability to receive a code fix of incidents before escalating to a human. Resilience to“unknown unknowns” introduced by multiple AI agents across the SDLC.



Zahi Kapeluto, AVP Engineering, AT&T, stated,“Modern, AI-driven software reliability depends on connecting telemetry to real execution context. Without understanding how code behaves in live environments, alerts and metrics alone don't tell the full story. Lightrun helps our teams close that gap by exposing runtime behavior directly, enabling faster investigation and more confident remediation.”

“AI cannot resolve what it cannot see. Lightrun's runtime context engine allows AI to see application behavior at a single line level of granularity, which positions us to streamline remediation for any software issues in real-time,” added Ilan Peleg, CEO of Lightrun.“Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and the largest enterprises in the world, Lightrun is proud to lead the way in making self-healing software a reality.”

About Lightrun

Lightrun is an AI-native reliability engineering platform that enables engineering teams and AI agents to prevent and remediate software issues autonomously across the SDLC, from code to production. Lightrun offers the industry's first AI SRE built on live, in-line runtime context. It generates missing telemetry on demand without redeployments, proves root causes against live execution and validates fixes directly in live environments.

Trusted by global enterprises such as AT&T, Citi, Microsoft, Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, SAP, ICE/NYSE, ADP, HPE, and Booking Holdings, Lightrun increases developer productivity, reduces business and compliance risk, and cuts MTTR to minutes. The company is backed by $110M in funding from leading investors including Accel and Insight Partners.

