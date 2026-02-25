Youzu.Ai Launches The 1 Unified Visual AI Platform Built To Close E-Commerce's $1 Trillion Discovery Gap

Berlin-based startup delivers enterprise-grade AI tools - giving fashion and furniture retailers the conversion uplifts previously reserved for Amazon and IKEA.









Youzu is a Berlin-based visual AI company building the visual discovery infrastructure for the next generation of e-commerce. Founded by the team behind Sporttotal's AI camera platform, Youzu democratizes enterprise-grade computer vision for online retailers of all sizes - with a unified platform covering search, visualization, and interactive engagement.

Youzu announced the commercial launch of the world's first all-in-one Visual AI Platform for e-commerce - enabling online retailers to let shoppers search by image, visualize products in their own spaces, and engage with interactive content, all from a single API.

Online retail has a discovery problem that is costing it billions. At a time when 70% of online shoppers abandon carts because they simply cannot find what they are looking for, and when the average e-commerce site converts just 1.4% of visitors, Youzu argues that the industry's fundamental infrastructure has not kept pace with how consumers actually discover products - through images, not keywords.

Unlike point solutions that address one piece of the problem, Youzu delivers integrated tools across three pillars - Discover, Visualize, and Engage - giving retailers a complete visual commerce stack.

The tools available to retailers today address fragments of the visual commerce challenge in isolation. Syte and ViSenze handle visual search but stop there. Threekit and Cylindo offer 3D visualization but nothing upstream. Auto-tagging vendors generate attributes but cannot then use those attributes to power search or recommendations.

Youzu delivers all of it.

is a visual search engine that lets shoppers upload any photo - a screenshot, a magazine cut-out, an Instagram post - and instantly surface matching products from the retailer's catalog. The experience works on any catalog, in any vertical, without manual configuration or training data.

transforms editorial and social imagery into shoppable content. AI detects every item in a photo and maps it to catalog SKUs automatically, turning a brand's Instagram presence into a direct revenue channel in seconds. For content teams, the workflow is: find a trending look on Instagram or Pinterest, share it to Youzu, and the AI automatically identifies every item - clothing, accessories, furniture, decor - maps each one to a catalog SKU, and publishes the whole image as a shoppable piece with product cards in seconds. The same capability that turns a fashion editorial into a revenue channel also turns a styled room photo into a furniture shopping journey. From trend to revenue in seconds, regardless of vertical.

This is the feature set most retailers do not know they are missing until they see it.

Rich Attribute Generation takes any product image and extracts a complete set of structured data points automatically: category, subcategory, occasion, style, neckline, sleeve length, pattern, material, color. For a fashion retailer, this means a floral blue midi wrap dress is not just an image with a title - it becomes a searchable, filterable, SEO-optimized data record across every relevant attribute, processed at 99.8% accuracy, 90% faster than any manual tagging workflow.

Across the full discovery layer - Youzu Lens, Shop the Look, Auto-Tagging, Smart Recommendations, and Out-of-Stock Recovery - the platform drives a documented 30% higher conversion from filtered search, 2x SEO traffic, and +20% average order value from intelligent cross-selling.

tools together form a room intelligence suite that addresses the furniture industry's most persistent conversion killer: shoppers who cannot commit because they cannot picture a sofa in their living room. Customers can furnish empty spaces, place specific items from a basket, or swap individual pieces in their own uploaded room photos - with AI maintaining realistic lighting and perspective throughout.

eliminates the need for expensive location photo shoots. Studio shots are automatically transformed into atmospheric lifestyle imagery, scaled across thousands of SKUs instantly.

converts standard product photography into interactive 360° models, increasing time-on-product-page engagement by 40%.

The visual discovery gap has cost online retail billions of dollars in lost sales for two decades. We built the infrastructure layer that closes it - and we proved it works before asking the market to believe us.

- Nail Valiyev, Founder & CEO, Youzu

Vivre, a leading European furniture marketplace, implemented Youzu's Room Intelligence suite and achieved a 30% lift in conversion rate, a 20% increase in average order value, and a 30% increase in time on platform - recovering full ROI within the first month of deployment.

The founding team previously shipped the world's first AI broadcasting camera at Sporttotal, deploying computer vision to over 1,000 sports clubs across Europe - bringing that same production-grade ML discipline to e-commerce.

Youzu is available immediately via API and SDK, with plans starting at $349/month for single-feature access and a Professional tier at $1,299/month including the full six-tool suite for up to 300,000 SKUs. Enterprise pricing with custom AI model training and on-premise deployment options is available on request. All plans include a 14-day free trial.

Retailers and brands interested in a live demonstration can book directly at youzu/demo-request or contact....