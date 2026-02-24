403
Pentagon Moves to Add Musk’s Grok to Classified Networks
(MENAFN) The US defense establishment has reportedly finalized an arrangement with xAI, the artificial intelligence firm founded by Elon Musk, to incorporate its Grok chatbot into highly classified military systems. The development is said to intensify tensions with competing contractor Anthropic, which has declined to remove certain usage limitations from its Claude model.
According to media reports on Monday, the agreement would position Grok as only the second AI platform authorized for deployment on the Pentagon’s most restricted digital infrastructure. These networks are used for intelligence assessments, weapons research, and operational planning. Until now, Claude had exclusive access to classified systems under a collaboration involving Palantir Technologies.
The reported move coincides with plans for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to meet Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the Pentagon. Sources cited in coverage suggest the discussion may center on a demand that Anthropic permit Claude’s use for “all lawful purposes” without additional built-in safeguards. Failure to comply, reports indicate, could expose the company to repercussions, including possible designation as a “supply chain risk” – a term typically associated with firms seen as posing security vulnerabilities.
Anthropic has reportedly pushed back against requests to remove protections designed to prevent the system from being used for large-scale domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems operating without human oversight.
By contrast, xAI is said to have agreed to the Pentagon’s conditions, though the company has not publicly commented on the matter. Other technology firms are also reportedly in discussions with defense officials. Google is described as “close” to securing approval for classified use of its Gemini model, while OpenAI
is reportedly “not close” as it continues refining its safety mechanisms.
