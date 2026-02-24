403
Mexico Denies U.S. Role in El Mencho Killing Operation
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Monday that the United States played no direct combat role in the weekend operation that resulted in the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as "El Mencho" — one of the world's most wanted drug lords.
Mexican forces neutralized Oseguera on Sunday in the forested highlands of Tapalpa, a municipality nestled in the western state of Jalisco, ending a years-long manhunt that had spanned multiple administrations and international jurisdictions.
Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum moved swiftly to address questions over Washington's involvement, drawing a firm line between intelligence cooperation and boots-on-the-ground participation.
"All operations were carried out by federal forces. There was no participation by United States forces in the operation. What exists is extensive information sharing," she said when asked about the US role.
She elaborated further, underscoring that while American intelligence proved valuable, operational command never left Mexican hands.
"The understanding with the United States is fundamentally based on intelligence sharing. In this case, there was information provided by the United States government…But the entire operation, from its planning, was the responsibility of the federal forces," she added.
Sheinbaum's office confirmed that both US Northern Command and INTERPOL contributed to intelligence efforts supporting the mission — but stressed that no foreign entity participated in planning or executing the raid that ultimately ended El Mencho's reign.
Mexico's Secretary of National Defense, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, offered a detailed account of how authorities tracked down the cartel chief. According to Trevilla, investigators established contact with a romantic partner of Oseguera, who confirmed he was sheltering in Tapalpa as recently as February 21.
"Everything related to his partner, his collaborators and his inner circle came from our military intelligence. There was a great deal of additional, very important information provided by the United States, but once all of that was integrated and properly analyzed, it gave us his exact location," Trevilla said.
Though the mission's original intent was capture, Oseguera was fatally wounded after his security detail opened fire on approaching Mexican forces.
His death was formally confirmed Monday by Mexico's Attorney General's Office following forensic examination and DNA analysis, as announced by Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar Garcia Harfuch.
"They have already identified and confirmed him," Harfuch said.
El Mencho had long been a priority target for both governments. The US State Department placed him on its most-wanted list in May 2016, and a federal court in the Western District of Texas sought him on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Reward offers escalated dramatically over the years — Mexico's Attorney General's Office offered roughly $1.5 million for his capture in August 2018, while Washington raised the stakes to $15 million in December 2024.
His death, however, triggered an immediate and widespread violent backlash. Mexican security authorities recorded up to 252 road blockades spanning 20 states, alongside businesses set on fire and armed confrontations with law enforcement.
"In cowardly attacks following the action to detain 'El Mencho,' 27 assaults against authorities were recorded," Harfuch said.
The full toll from the unrest was severe: 34 suspected cartel members were killed and 70 others arrested, while security forces paid a heavy price — 25 members of the National Guard and one soldier lost their lives.
Sheinbaum told reporters Monday that order has since been fully restored across the country and that federal and state forces remain in tight coordination to prevent any further outbreaks.
"It is peaceful, it is calm, and most importantly, we are working. If any situation were to arise today, there is a control and command center, and all federal forces are coordinated. Most importantly, we are coordinated with all the states of the republic," she said.
