403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Denounces US Ambassador’s Remarks on Israel’s Territorial Claims
(MENAFN) Germany on Monday dismissed statements by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who claimed that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer clarified Germany’s position during a press briefing in Berlin, saying: “The West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem are the starting point for the future Palestinian state, and that is the basis from which we proceed.”
Arab countries condemned Huckabee’s remarks as “absurd and provocative,” unacceptable, and contrary to international law, since the comments effectively endorse Israeli control over the entire Middle East, including the occupied West Bank.
Deschauer emphasized, “That is our position, and it is also the position that offers the best opportunity for peaceful coexistence with a view to a two-state solution.”
Berlin reaffirmed its long-standing opposition to Israeli settlement expansion, noting that such actions strengthen the occupation rather than promote peace. The German government has repeatedly stated that settlement growth undermines the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution and violates international legal obligations, including rulings by the International Court of Justice.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer clarified Germany’s position during a press briefing in Berlin, saying: “The West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem are the starting point for the future Palestinian state, and that is the basis from which we proceed.”
Arab countries condemned Huckabee’s remarks as “absurd and provocative,” unacceptable, and contrary to international law, since the comments effectively endorse Israeli control over the entire Middle East, including the occupied West Bank.
Deschauer emphasized, “That is our position, and it is also the position that offers the best opportunity for peaceful coexistence with a view to a two-state solution.”
Berlin reaffirmed its long-standing opposition to Israeli settlement expansion, noting that such actions strengthen the occupation rather than promote peace. The German government has repeatedly stated that settlement growth undermines the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution and violates international legal obligations, including rulings by the International Court of Justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment