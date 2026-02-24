CMU-Q Celebrates Growing Global Impact, Unveils New Alumni Association And Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted a landmark gathering for its alumni community at the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum. The event served as a celebration of the university's growing legacy and the official launch of two major initiatives: the CMU-Q Alumni Association and a new suite of Alumni Awards.

The timing of these announcements is significant as the university looks forward to Graduation 2026. When this year's graduates receive their diplomas, the total number of CMU-Q alumni will surpass the 1,500 mark. Graduates from earlier classes are now approaching two decades in the workforce, and they are ascending into influential positions of leadership within Qatar's government and private sectors, as well as in major global markets.

“We are at a turning point for our alumni community,” said dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Michael Trick.“The impact of our graduates is increasing every year, both here in Qatar and around the world. As we approach the milestone of 1,500 alumni, it is vital that we have the structures in place to keep this talented group connected, supported, and recognised for the incredible work they do.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani (BA 2011) has been appointed president of the newly established CMU-Q Alumni Association, which is designed to foster lifelong connections through professional networking, mentorship opportunities, and social engagement.

Alongside the new association, CMU-Q unveiled a new suite of alumni awards that will recognize those who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement, service to the community, and a continued commitment to the university's values.

“Returning to CMU-Q as a presenter at the alumni reunion was incredibly meaningful. As a student, this institution shaped my mindset, values, and ambitions. As an alumna, I now see how that foundation continues to guide my professional and personal journey. Sharing my experience with fellow alumni and current students reminded me that the CMU-Q community is not just a chapter in our lives, it is a lifelong connection,” said a business administration graduate from Class of 2009, Sara Al-Asmakh. During the event, attendees explored the museum's collection, reconnected with classmates and networked with graduates from different cohorts.

The evening highlighted how far the university has come since its first graduating class in 2008, evolving from a small cohort of pioneers into a powerhouse of talent that drives innovation in science, technology, business, government, sports and the arts.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar opened its doors in 2004, and today offers undergraduate degree programs in artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

