Sigma Launches 35Mm F1.4 DG II Art, A Revision Of Sigma's Original Flagship Lens

KEY FEATURES
- The best optical performance ever in Sigma's 35mm F1.4 Art line A refined compact and lightweight design Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video
The best optical performance ever in Sigma's 35mm F1.4 Art line
Exceptional resolution across the entire frame from maximum aperture
Built on Sigma's latest optical design technology, the completely redesigned 15-element, 12-group construction delivers extraordinarily detailed rendering that surpasses previous generations of 35mm F1.4 Art line lenses. By incorporating new glass materials that were previously difficult to process, together with four high-precision aspherical elements and two SLD glass elements, the lens thoroughly suppresses aberrations, particularly axial chromatic aberration, which is often prominent in large-aperture lenses.
Sigma's rigorous Art line standards ensure outstanding resolution across the entire frame, even at maximum aperture.
Rich and beautiful bokeh without color bleeding
By thoroughly correcting axial chromatic aberration, the lens suppresses color fringing not only in the in-focus plane but also in out-of-focus areas, producing beautifully natural bokeh. The lens features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm, which maintains a round shape even when stopping down from maximum aperture. In addition, by refining the surface accuracy of the aspherical elements to the highest level, the lens enables smooth and beautifully round bokeh.
Newly developed AAC (Advanced Amorphous Coating)
The newly developed AAC (Advanced Amorphous Coating) features a low-refractive-index amorphous layer that dramatically reduces reflections responsible for ghosting and flare, delivering exceptionally clear, high-contrast image quality.
A refined compact and lightweight design
Pursuing uncompromising compactness and lightness
By adopting a floating focus system, the lens achieves both enhanced optical performance and a more compact, lightweight design. Compared to the previous model―the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art, it is approximately 14% shorter and 20% lighter. The mechanical design incorporates numerous space-saving innovations down to the smallest details, ensuring truly uncompromising compactness and portability. This agility empowers photographers to pursue their creative vision.
Fast and quiet autofocusing with dual HLA system
The lens employs Sigma's dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system, which drives its large and heavy focus group with high power and speed. Even as a large-aperture lens where the focus group tends to become heavier, it delivers fast, accurate, and quiet AF for both stills and video-ensuring that the user can capture decisive moments reliably.
Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video
A long-lasting, reliable tool for photographic expression
By assembling high-precision parts made of aluminum, TSC1, and other materials, the lens achieves the high level of rigidity, durability, and build quality expected of the Art line without compromising portability. As a photographic tool, it offers the reliability needed for long-term use.
Various shooting assist functions
The lens is equipped with an AFL button in two locations, which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch1 and a click switch to turn the click on and off.
Designed to minimize focus breathing
Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. The change in angle of view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.
Dust- and splash-resistant structure 1 and water- and oil-repellent coating
In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.
Petal-type hood with locking mechanism
The Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art comes with a dedicated petal-type hood that shields the front element from stray light to reduce the chances of unwanted flare. The hood attaches securely to the lens with a locking mechanism.
About Sigma Corporation
Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.
In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.
Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.
