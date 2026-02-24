(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sigma Launches 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art, a Revision of Sigma's Original Flagship Lens February 24, 2026 12:00 AM EST | Source: Sigma Corporation of America Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art, a large-aperture, wide-angle lens for full-frame cameras that combines outstanding resolution with a compact, lightweight design.





Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art Lens To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art is the newest addition to Sigma's Art line of lenses, as the Type II successor to the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art released in 2021. This lens features an even more compact and lightweight design compared to the original iteration, reducing the overall length by approximately 14% and weight by approximately 20%. In addition, optical performance is also superior to the original, making this lens a true upgrade from its predecessor. This classic focal length prime lens is extremely versatile and ideal for any creator pursuing high-quality work across diverse genres, including portraits, street photography, landscapes, and fashion. Featuring the same Dual HLA (Hypersonic Linear Actuator) focus motor found in Sigma's 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art, the new 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art achieves exceptionally fast and quiet autofocus with minimal focus breathing. This Dual HLA is what allows this lens to achieve a substantial reduction to its size and weight while maintaining such extremely high optical performance. Key features expected from the Art line are present on the 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art as well, such as two AFL buttons, a focus mode switch, aperture ring click and aperture ring lock switches, and dampened focus and aperture rings for superb operational feel. Like all Sigma Art line lenses, the 35mm F1.4 DG II also features a dust- and splash-resistant structure in addition to water- and oil-repellent coatings on the front elements for peace of mind while shooting in harsh environments. As the latest evolution of the "35mm F1.4" – the origin of the Sigma Art line, renowned for its overwhelming optical performance – this lens is the next step in flagship representation for Sigma. Scheduled for release on April 16, 2026, the 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art will be available at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for a retail price of $1059 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Launch: April 16, 2026

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

#Sigma #Sigma35mmF14IIArt #SigmaArt #SigmaArtPrime #SigmaDG #MadeInAizu

KEY FEATURES



The best optical performance ever in Sigma's 35mm F1.4 Art line

A refined compact and lightweight design Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video

The best optical performance ever in Sigma's 35mm F1.4 Art line

Exceptional resolution across the entire frame from maximum aperture

Built on Sigma's latest optical design technology, the completely redesigned 15-element, 12-group construction delivers extraordinarily detailed rendering that surpasses previous generations of 35mm F1.4 Art line lenses. By incorporating new glass materials that were previously difficult to process, together with four high-precision aspherical elements and two SLD glass elements, the lens thoroughly suppresses aberrations, particularly axial chromatic aberration, which is often prominent in large-aperture lenses.

Sigma's rigorous Art line standards ensure outstanding resolution across the entire frame, even at maximum aperture.

Rich and beautiful bokeh without color bleeding

By thoroughly correcting axial chromatic aberration, the lens suppresses color fringing not only in the in-focus plane but also in out-of-focus areas, producing beautifully natural bokeh. The lens features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm, which maintains a round shape even when stopping down from maximum aperture. In addition, by refining the surface accuracy of the aspherical elements to the highest level, the lens enables smooth and beautifully round bokeh.

Newly developed AAC (Advanced Amorphous Coating)

The newly developed AAC (Advanced Amorphous Coating) features a low-refractive-index amorphous layer that dramatically reduces reflections responsible for ghosting and flare, delivering exceptionally clear, high-contrast image quality.

A refined compact and lightweight design

Pursuing uncompromising compactness and lightness

By adopting a floating focus system, the lens achieves both enhanced optical performance and a more compact, lightweight design. Compared to the previous model―the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art, it is approximately 14% shorter and 20% lighter. The mechanical design incorporates numerous space-saving innovations down to the smallest details, ensuring truly uncompromising compactness and portability. This agility empowers photographers to pursue their creative vision.

Fast and quiet autofocusing with dual HLA system

The lens employs Sigma's dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system, which drives its large and heavy focus group with high power and speed. Even as a large-aperture lens where the focus group tends to become heavier, it delivers fast, accurate, and quiet AF for both stills and video-ensuring that the user can capture decisive moments reliably.

Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video

A long-lasting, reliable tool for photographic expression

By assembling high-precision parts made of aluminum, TSC1, and other materials, the lens achieves the high level of rigidity, durability, and build quality expected of the Art line without compromising portability. As a photographic tool, it offers the reliability needed for long-term use.

TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. It has a high affinity to metal parts, which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button in two locations, which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch1 and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

If you turn it on in position A, the aperture ring will be locked in position A. If you turn it on in a position other than A, it will be locked in the range from open to minimum aperture, and it will not be possible to turn it to position A.

Designed to minimize focus breathing

Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. The change in angle of view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure 1 and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.

The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

Petal-type hood with locking mechanism

The Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG II | Art comes with a dedicated petal-type hood that shields the front element from stray light to reduce the chances of unwanted flare. The hood attaches securely to the lens with a locking mechanism.

###

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

Follow Sigma America on social media:



...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sigma Corporation of America