Azerbaijan Tallies Volume Of Electricity Production In January 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure decreased by 89.4 million kWh, or 3.8%, compared to the same month in 2025.
In the reporting month, the commercial electricity production equated 2.18 billion kWh, down 78.3 million kWh, or 3.5%, year-on-year.
The overall output from Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 350.8 million manat ($206 million) this January. Concurrently, the country's water supply and waste treatment sector generated products valued at 45.4 million manat ($26.7 million) during the same month.
