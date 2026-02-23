Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Tallies Volume Of Electricity Production In January 2026

Azerbaijan Tallies Volume Of Electricity Production In January 2026


2026-02-23 10:04:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's electricity production amounted to 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure decreased by 89.4 million kWh, or 3.8%, compared to the same month in 2025.

In the reporting month, the commercial electricity production equated 2.18 billion kWh, down 78.3 million kWh, or 3.5%, year-on-year.

The overall output from Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 350.8 million manat ($206 million) this January. Concurrently, the country's water supply and waste treatment sector generated products valued at 45.4 million manat ($26.7 million) during the same month.

MENAFN23022026000187011040ID1110779629



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search