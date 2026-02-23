403
China Demands Immediate Cancellation of Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN) China has called on Washington to scrap the sweeping unilateral tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, seizing on a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week that stripped the administration of its legal authority to enforce most of the measures.
Trump had rolled out broad tariffs against dozens of trading partners early last year, alleging widespread unfair trade practices. The levies included a universal 10% baseline tariff on most nations, with steeper surcharges applied where significant trade imbalances existed. The Supreme Court, however, ruled late last week that Trump had overstepped his authority by invoking the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as the legal basis for the measures — a decision that effectively nullified the bulk of the tariff regime.
China's Commerce Ministry wasted no time responding. In a formal statement issued Monday, Beijing pressed Washington to act, arguing the tariffs now run afoul of American law itself.
"China has consistently opposed all forms of unilateral tariff increases and has repeatedly emphasized that there are no winners in a trade war," the ministry said. "The US's unilateral measures… violate both international trade rules and US domestic law. China urges the US to cancel its unilateral tariff measures."
The ruling lands against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent periods in U.S.-China economic relations in recent memory. Trump's aggressive tariff campaign last year ignited a full-blown trade war, with American duties on Chinese imports surging as high as 145% and Beijing retaliating with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. A fragile truce struck in November introduced a one-year pause on further escalation, bringing tariffs down to roughly 10% in select sectors.
Diplomatic activity is nonetheless pressing forward. A comprehensive trade agreement is reportedly on the agenda for Trump's anticipated state visit to Beijing in late March. Several analysts contend the Supreme Court ruling materially bolsters China's leverage at the negotiating table by constraining Washington's ability to threaten fresh unilateral tariff action.
Trump responded to the ruling with visible anger, swiftly signing an executive order imposing a temporary 15% global tariff under separate statutory authority. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed the administration is already engineering alternative legal pathways to restore permanent tariffs, including launching trade investigations into "unfair trade practices" targeting key partners. Greer also made clear that nations — including the UK, South Korea, and the EU — that had previously agreed to trade terms under tariff pressure should "stand by" their commitments, notwithstanding the court's decision.
Reactions among U.S. allies and partners were decidedly uneven. The European Commission demanded "full clarity" on Washington's next steps and insisted the U.S. remain bound by the 2025 agreement that capped tariff levels. India, meanwhile, reportedly put the brakes on a trade delegation bound for Washington that had been tasked with finalizing an interim deal, with officials pointing to "fresh uncertainty" triggered by both the court decision and Trump's combative response as reasons for the pause.
