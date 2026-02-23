403
Turkish Climate Champion Involves US Partners Ahead of COP31
(MENAFN) As Türkiye prepares to host the UN climate change conference COP31 this November, the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation has intensified its international climate diplomacy.
Samed Agirbas, head of the foundation and Türkiye’s designated high-level climate champion for COP31, held meetings in Washington, DC with senior representatives from global institutions to explore partnerships on climate action, sustainable development, and zero-waste initiatives.
During the visit, Agirbas met with Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), where discussions with President Nat Keohane focused on strengthening the private sector’s role in climate policy and enhancing corporate and investor contributions toward climate targets ahead of COP31.
Agirbas also engaged with officials from the World Bank Group to address scaling up climate finance, supporting sustainable development investments, and expanding circular economy projects to advance global environmental goals.
Additionally, meetings with the World Resources Institute (WRI) emphasized data-driven strategies for tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and the development of sustainable urban solutions.
These efforts underscore Türkiye’s commitment to global climate leadership as it prepares to host world leaders in Antalya and Istanbul for the high-profile COP31 conference.
