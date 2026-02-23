403
S. Korea Mobilizes Hundreds of Emergency Responders to Contain Wildfire
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Korea have mobilized hundreds of emergency responders and dozens of helicopters to contain a wildfire that has continued to burn for a third consecutive day in the country’s southern region, according to reports.
The fire broke out on Saturday in Hamyang County, located in South Gyeongsang Province. By Monday morning, approximately 190 hectares (469 acres) had been scorched, with containment efforts reaching 32%, as stated by the Korea Forest Service.
Overnight, more than 600 personnel were dispatched in an effort to prevent the flames from advancing toward nearby residential communities. However, firefighting operations have faced significant challenges due to steep terrain and powerful winds, which have complicated suppression efforts.
In addition to ground crews, authorities have deployed 51 helicopters to assist in aerial firefighting operations.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited the affected county on Monday to assess the response and offer encouragement to emergency workers on the ground.
On Sunday, the forest service elevated the situation to a Level 2 wildfire response — a classification applied when projected damage surpasses 100 hectares (247 acres), average wind speeds exceed 11 meters per second, or when containment is expected to take longer than 48 hours.
The National Fire Agency also activated a nationwide firefighting mobilization order the same day to reinforce local response efforts.
