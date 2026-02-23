Vitalik Buterin: AI To Strengthen DAO Governance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, argues that artificial intelligence could reshape decentralized governance by addressing a core constraint: human attention. In a Sunday post on X, he warned that despite the promise of democratic models like DAOs, decision-making is hindered when members must tackle a flood of issues with limited time and expertise. Participatory rates in DAOs are often cited as low - typically between 15% and 25% - a dynamic that can concentrate influence and invite disruptive maneuvers when attackers seek to pass proposals without broad scrutiny. The broader crypto ecosystem is watching how AI tools could alter governance, privacy, and participation.



Attention limits are identified as a primary bottleneck in democratic on-chain governance, potentially hindering timely decisions in DAOs.

Delegation, while common, risks disempowering voters and centralizing control in a small group of delegates.

DAO participation averages around 15–25%, creating opportunities for governance attacks and misaligned proposals.

AI-powered assistants, including large language models, could surface relevant information and automatically vote on behalf of members, provided privacy and transparency safeguards are in place.

Privacy remains a critical design concern; proposals for private LLMs or“black box” personal agents aim to protect sensitive data while enabling informed judgments. Parallel efforts, such as AI delegates from the Near Foundation, illustrate practical explorations into scalable, participatory governance models.

Key takeaways

Market context: The governance conversation unfolds amid broader discussions about AI safety, on-chain transparency, and regulatory scrutiny of token-weighted voting mechanisms. As networks scale, trials with AI-assisted decision-making could influence how quickly new proposals are vetted and executed, impacting liquidity, risk sentiment, and user participation across the crypto ecosystem.

Why it matters

The notion of AI-assisted governance enters crypto governance at a pivotal moment. If DAOs are to meaningfully scale beyond niche communities, they must solve the“attention problem” that limits who can participate and how often. Buterin's argument centers on the danger that without broad and informed participation, governance can drift toward the preferences of a vocal minority or, worse, become vulnerable to coordinated attacks. The cited participation range, often quoted as 15–25%, underscores the fragility of consensus in diverse, globally distributed communities. When only a fraction of members engage, a coordinated actor with concentrated token holdings can steer outcomes that don't reflect the broader base.

AI-powered assistants offer a potential path forward by translating dense policy options into actionable votes, tailored to an individual's stated preferences. The idea rests on personal agents capable of observing user input - writing, conversations, and explicit statements - to infer voting behavior. If a user is uncertain about a specific issue, the agent would solicit input and present relevant context to inform the decision. This approach could dramatically increase effective participation without requiring each member to study every proposal in depth. The concept is anchored in current research into large language models (LLMs ), which can aggregate data from diverse sources and present concise options for voter consideration.

Still, the privacy dimension looms large. Buterin has stressed that any system enabling more granular inputs must protect sensitive information. Some governance challenges arise precisely because negotiations, internal disputes, or funding deliberations often involve material that participants would prefer not to expose publicly. Proposals for privacy-preserving architectures include private LLMs that process data locally or cryptographic methods that output only the voting judgment, without revealing the underlying private inputs. The aim is to strike a balance between empowering voters and safeguarding their personal information.

Industry voices beyond Buterin echo this tension. Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, has highlighted parallel efforts to use AI-driven digital twins that vote on behalf of DAO members to counter low voter turnout. The Near Foundation's exploration, described in coverage linked to AI delegation, signals a broader push to test AI-enabled delegation tools within a governance framework that remains accountable to the community. For those following the space, leadership in this domain is moving from conceptual discussions to concrete prototypes that can be observed and tested on real networks.

Another facet concerns strategic risk. The potential for“governance attacks” remains a real concern in token-weighted systems, where a malicious actor could amass enough influence to push harmful proposals. Researchers and builders are keen to ensure that any AI-assisted approach includes checks and balances, such as transparent audit trails, user override capabilities, and governance-rate limits to prevent rapid, unilateral shifts in policy. The literature and case studies cited in industry coverage emphasize that while technology can augment participation, it must not bypass the need for broad human oversight and robust protection against privacy invasions or manipulation. For context, earlier discussions in the crypto press have explored simulated transactions and other security models as ways to harden governance against abuse.

As the field evolves, partnerships and experiments in AI-assisted voting will continue to surface. The idea of“AI delegates” mirrors broader conversations about accountability and consent in automated decision-making. A number of projects have spotlighted the potential for AI to digest vast policy options, present them succinctly, and enable members to approve or customize how their tokens are used. The emerging consensus suggests that any path forward will require a layered approach: accessible information for all participants, privacy-preserving mechanisms for sensitive data, and safeguards against both technical and social vulnerabilities.

Readers can trace the thread of these ideas through related discussions on how governance models adapt to AI. For example, articles exploring the role of LLMs in decentralized decision-making and the implications for privacy and security provide a framework for evaluating new proposals as they emerge. The debate also intersects with broader AI governance conversations, including how to ensure that automated agents align with user intent without overstepping privacy boundaries or enabling unauthorized manipulation. The evolving dialogue recognizes that while AI can amplify participation, it should do so without eroding trust or undermining the democratic ethos at the heart of decentralized networks.



Public pilots of AI-assisted voting or AI delegates in active DAOs, with timelines and governance metrics published in the coming quarters.

Regulatory developments or guidelines affecting on-chain governance, including transparency and privacy standards for AI-assisted decision tools.

Progress reports from the Near Foundation on AI delegates and related governance experiments, including measurable effects on participation rates.

Technical demonstrations of privacy-preserving voting mechanisms, such as private LLMs or cryptographic approaches that protect input data while exposing voting outcomes. Ongoing analyses of governance security, including modifications to prevent governance attacks and ensure resilience against token-weighted manipulation.



In the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH ) ecosystem, researchers and builders are weighing how artificial intelligence could address the attention problem that Buterin highlighted. In a recent meditation on governance, he argued that the effectiveness of democratic and decentralized models hinges on broad participation and timely, expert input. Current participation rates for many DAOs hover around 15–25%, a level that can concentrate power among a small circle of delegates or core members. When the electorate stays largely silent, proposals with strategic misalignment can slip through, or worse, governance attacks can overwhelm a network by capitalizing on token-weighted voting power.

To counter these dynamics, the idea of AI-powered assistants that vote on behalf of members has gained traction. He suggested that large language models could surface relevant data and distill policy options for each decision, allowing users to consent to votes or to delegate tasks to an agent that reflects their preferences. The concept hinges on personal agents that observe your writing and conversation history to infer your voting posture, then submit a stream of votes accordingly. If the agent is uncertain, the agent should prompt you directly and present all relevant context to inform your decision. The vision is not to replace human judgment but to augment it with scalable, personalized insights.

The debate closely mirrors ongoing experiments beyond Ethereum. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation has described AI-powered digital twins that vote on behalf of DAO members as a response to low turnout, a concept the foundation has explored in public discourse and research coverage. Such prototypes aim to maintain governance legitimacy while lowering the friction barrier for participation. The discourse reflects a broader industry consensus that AI-driven governance must be transparent, auditable, and privacy-preserving to gain wide trust across diverse communities.

Privacy considerations are not merely a secondary concern; they are central to any viable governance augmentation. Buterin has stressed the possibility of a privacy-forward architecture where a user's private data could be processed by a personal LLM without exposing inputs to others. In this scenario, the agent would output only the final judgment, keeping private documents, conversations, and deliberations confidential. The challenge is to design systems that scale participation without compromising sensitive information or opening new vectors for surveillance or exploitation. The balance between openness and privacy will likely shape the tempo and nature of AI-assisted governance experiments across networks and ecosystems.

As the field evolves, several threads warrant close attention. First, concrete pilot programs will reveal whether AI delegates can meaningfully improve turnout and decision quality without eroding accountability. Second, governance models will need robust safety rails to prevent automated voting from overriding collective will through manipulation or covert data leaks. Third, privacy-preserving technologies will be essential to sustain user trust, especially in negotiations or funding decisions that could affect project trajectories. Finally, the ecosystem will watch the practical implications for security and resilience, including the potential for new forms of governance attacks and protective measures against them.

