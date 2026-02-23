403
Turkey Strengthens Climate Efforts as It Prepares to Host COP31
(MENAFN) As Türkiye prepares to host the UN climate change conference COP31 this fall, the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation intensifies its international climate diplomacy.
The 31st annual conference, held since 1995, is scheduled for Nov. 9–20 in Antalya leaders’ summit in Istanbul.
Ahead of the event, Samed Agirbas, Türkiye’s high-level climate champion for COP31, meets senior representatives from major global institutions in Washington, DC, to explore enhanced collaboration on climate action, sustainable development, and zero-waste initiatives.
Agirbas engages with the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), discussing with its President Nat Keohane strategies to increase private sector involvement in climate policy and encourage companies and investors to strengthen contributions toward COP31 goals.
In addition, Agirbas holds discussions with World Bank Group officials, focusing on scaling up climate finance, advancing sustainable development investments, and expanding circular economy projects to support global environmental objectives.
Agirbas also meets with the World Resources Institute (WRI), a leading research body that develops data-driven solutions for climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable urban development.
