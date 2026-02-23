Adobe Offers Free AI Tools To Indian Students: Photoshop, Firefly, And Acrobat Included

Adobe has announced free access to Photoshop, Firefly and Acrobat for Indian students, along with AI training and certifications. The initiative aims to boost digital creativity, job-ready skills and AI learning across schools and colleges.

Adobe, the global boss in graphic design and content creation, has announced some fantastic news for Indian students. At the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' held in Delhi, the company said it will give three of its premium software to students in India, completely free of cost to Adobe's official announcement, students in recognised higher education institutes can use these three tools for free: 1. Adobe Firefly: A cutting-edge AI tool that turns text into images. 2. Adobe Photoshop: The world's best photo editing platform. 3. Adobe Acrobat: The go-to software for creating and editing PDFs. Adobe is also throwing in training and credentials to help students stand out in the job market after they graduate is working with the Indian government on this massive project. The company stated, 'We will provide our special AI-based software and training completely free to the 'Content Creator Labs' in 15,000 new schools and 500 colleges.' This will help students learn how to create safe, commercially-ready AI content firsthand take this plan even further, the 'Adobe Digital Academy' has joined hands with the 'NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime' program, which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Through this partnership, learners across the country will get free training in job-ready AI skills for fields like graphic design, video editing, VFX, animation, gaming, and marketing about the initiative, Adobe's Chairman and CEO, Shantanu Narayen, proudly said, 'Adobe is expanding the opportunity for millions of students in India to express their creativity. By empowering them with AI skills, we are further accelerating Prime Minister Modi's vision of Digital India.'There's no doubt that Adobe's fantastic move will be a huge boost for the design and creative dreams of many Indian students. So, students, grab this golden opportunity and start building your AI and editing skills today!