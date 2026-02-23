403
Six Dead as Boat Capsizes in Southeastern Brazil
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed, including a five-year-old boy, after a boat capsized Saturday night on the Grande River in southeastern Brazil, authorities confirmed Sunday.
The vessel, carrying 15 passengers, had left a floating bar mid-event and was heading toward a riverside residence when it struck a pier, according to the fire department. Witnesses reported the pier had no markings or night lighting, leaving it virtually invisible in the dark.
The violent collision hurled several passengers into the water while others became trapped beneath the overturned hull. All six fatalities are believed to have resulted from drowning, police said. Three survivors were transported to a medical facility in the city of Rifaina with minor injuries and were subsequently discharged.
Investigators revealed a critical safety lapse at the helm — the boat's driver, who perished in the accident, was unlicensed to operate the vessel, according to the fire department.
Six people remain unaccounted for in the incident, and authorities have not indicated whether a search operation is ongoing. The accident has renewed scrutiny over safety standards governing recreational watercraft in the region.
