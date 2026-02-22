Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman FM Confirms US-Iran Talks In Geneva On Thursday

Oman FM Confirms US-Iran Talks In Geneva On Thursday


2026-02-22 02:17:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Oman's foreign minister confirmed US-Iran talks are set to take place in Geneva on Thursday.

Oman's foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, whose country has mediated talks between the two sides, said the talks are set "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal".

Khaleej Times

