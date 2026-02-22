403
Oman FM Confirms US-Iran Talks In Geneva On Thursday
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Oman's foreign minister confirmed US-Iran talks are set to take place in Geneva on Thursday.
Oman's foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, whose country has mediated talks between the two sides, said the talks are set "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal".
- Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff
