403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela, Jordan Forge Stronger Diplomatic Ties in Caracas Talks
(MENAFN) Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez opened the doors of Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Friday to host Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Al-Safadi, as both nations moved to solidify their bilateral relationship and reaffirm their commitment to shared sovereignty principles, according to media reports.
The high-level encounter centered on charting a concrete cooperation agenda across sectors of common interest, signaling a push by both governments to elevate their diplomatic engagement beyond symbolic gestures.
Prior to the presidential meeting, Al-Safadi sat down with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, where the two officials explored avenues for deepening institutional ties and expanding collaborative frameworks between Caracas and Amman.
Gil later took to Telegram to outline the substance of those discussions, stating: "During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples."
The visit marks a notable moment in Venezuela's ongoing effort to broaden its international partnerships amid persistent geopolitical pressures, with Jordan emerging as a key interlocutor in the region.
The high-level encounter centered on charting a concrete cooperation agenda across sectors of common interest, signaling a push by both governments to elevate their diplomatic engagement beyond symbolic gestures.
Prior to the presidential meeting, Al-Safadi sat down with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, where the two officials explored avenues for deepening institutional ties and expanding collaborative frameworks between Caracas and Amman.
Gil later took to Telegram to outline the substance of those discussions, stating: "During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples."
The visit marks a notable moment in Venezuela's ongoing effort to broaden its international partnerships amid persistent geopolitical pressures, with Jordan emerging as a key interlocutor in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment