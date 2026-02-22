403
Ukraine Anticipates Getting Billions in Revenue from Weapons Exports
(MENAFN) Ukraine anticipates earning billions of dollars this year through the sale of domestically produced weapons, a senior official in Kiev has said.
The country had suspended all arms exports following the escalation of the conflict in 2022, relying heavily on military aid from Western allies. Local defense manufacturers have now been authorized to resume deals, with the government planning to impose an export tax on their profits, David Aloian, deputy secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, stated in a recent interview.
Last month, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized European donors for moving too slowly on financing a plan to purchase US-made weapons. By late December, $4.3 billion had been committed under the scheme, but Zelensky described the progress as “insufficient.”
Kiev now intends to sell its weapons to the very countries that have supplied it with military assistance. Aloian noted that Germany, the UK, the US, and Nordic countries are among the most interested buyers.
“Taking into account ready-made products, spare parts, components, and services that can be provided, [the export potential] amounts to several billion dollars,” the official said, adding that future exports could even surpass pre-conflict levels.
A state commission responsible for licensing has already approved dozens of export permits for arms manufacturers. Aloian, a member of the commission, clarified that none of the approved applications involved “ready-to-use” weapons. He also mentioned that at least one Middle Eastern country has expressed interest in purchasing drones and heavy vehicles from Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Zelensky announced plans to open nearly a dozen weapons export centers across Europe, highlighting naval drones and anti-tank weapons among potential exports.
Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of fueling global arms proliferation through the black market, while Mali’s Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga alleged that Ukraine has supplied kamikaze drones to terrorist groups.
