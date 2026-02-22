403
US Considers Strikes on Iranian Leaders
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly advancing plans for potential military action in Iran, with strategies under consideration that include targeting specific leaders and exploring options for regime change, according to reports citing anonymous US officials.
These measures are being developed as a contingency if ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program fail to yield progress, the officials stated. Previous accounts have indicated that the Pentagon is preparing for a prolonged operation that could span several weeks, focusing on Iranian security and nuclear facilities.
One official noted that targeted attacks on high-ranking commanders during Israel’s 12-day aerial campaign last year against Iran had highlighted the “utility” of this method. The official added that such operations demand comprehensive intelligence to pinpoint targets and evaluate potential collateral damage.
In June 2025, Israel carried out assassinations of multiple senior Iranian figures, including top military leaders and nuclear scientists, among them the army chief of staff and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
