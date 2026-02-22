403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elon Musk’s X launches Appeal Against USD120M EU Fine
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s social media platform X has launched an appeal against a €120 million ($141.5 million) fine imposed by the European Union for alleged violations of its Digital Services Act (DSA). Musk has claimed that the EU is unfairly targeting his platform due to its refusal to censor users.
Three separate appeals were filed this week in the EU’s Court of Justice: two by X and its AI subsidiary, and one personally by Musk. The fine, issued in December, was the first non-compliance penalty under the DSA.
The EU Commission alleged that X failed to meet transparency requirements under the DSA and that offering blue verification checkmarks to paying users constitutes a “deceptive” practice.
“This EU Decision resulted from an incomplete and superficial investigation, grave procedural errors, a tortured interpretation of the obligations under the DSA, and systematic breaches of rights of defence and basic due process requirements suggesting prosecutorial bias,” X’s Global Government Affairs team stated on Friday.
Three separate appeals were filed this week in the EU’s Court of Justice: two by X and its AI subsidiary, and one personally by Musk. The fine, issued in December, was the first non-compliance penalty under the DSA.
The EU Commission alleged that X failed to meet transparency requirements under the DSA and that offering blue verification checkmarks to paying users constitutes a “deceptive” practice.
“This EU Decision resulted from an incomplete and superficial investigation, grave procedural errors, a tortured interpretation of the obligations under the DSA, and systematic breaches of rights of defence and basic due process requirements suggesting prosecutorial bias,” X’s Global Government Affairs team stated on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment