Guinea-Bissau Stops US-Funded Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial
(MENAFN) Guinea-Bissau has terminated a controversial hepatitis B vaccine study financed by the administration of US President Donald Trump after the World Health Organization raised ethical concerns about the project’s design.
On Tuesday, the West African nation’s foreign minister, Joao Bernardo Vieira, announced that the government had ended the trial in response to the criticisms.
“It’s not going to happen, period,” he said in an interview.
The country’s former health minister, Magda Robalo, had been a prominent critic of the study. She told a scientific journal last month that the trial is “not acceptable and it should not go on.”
The research, supported by a $1.6 million grant from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had aimed to enroll roughly 14,000 newborns in Guinea-Bissau, where hepatitis B prevalence ranks among the highest worldwide.
