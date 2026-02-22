403
Russia Pushes Back Against Mass Kenyan Recruitment Accusations
(MENAFN) Moscow pushed back Thursday against accusations that it is enlisting Kenyan nationals to fight in its war against Ukraine, after Kenya's National Intelligence Service warned lawmakers that more than 1,000 Kenyans are currently deployed on Russia's behalf in the conflict.
The Russian Embassy in Nairobi dismissed the claims, stating it had observed "a dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign" circulating in Kenyan media concerning the involvement of Kenyan nationals in the ongoing war.
The diplomatic mission went further, issuing a categorical denial, saying it "refutes such allegations in the strongest possible terms," and insisting that Russian authorities "have never engaged in illegal recruitment of Kenyan citizens in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."
The embassy also firmly rejected any suggestion that it had facilitated travel for the purpose of military service, asserting it had "at no point in time" granted visas to Kenyans intending to enter Russia to participate in the fighting.
Officials did acknowledge, however, that under existing Russian law, foreign nationals who are legally residing in Russia may choose to voluntarily enlist in the country's armed forces of their own accord.
In a broader diplomatic overture, the embassy signaled its willingness to engage in "constructive and depoliticized dialogue" with Nairobi, noting that draft bilateral agreements covering labor migration, travel arrangements, and law enforcement cooperation have been awaiting consideration by Kenyan authorities for several years.
The denials come after Kenya's National Intelligence Service briefed parliament on the alarming scale of Kenyan nationals fighting under the Russian flag — a disclosure that has intensified scrutiny over foreign recruitment networks and their implications for Kenya's national security.
Kimani Ichung'wah, the majority leader of the National Assembly, urged parliament to take stronger action, telling legislators that more should be done to protect Kenyans from deceptive overseas recruitment schemes.
