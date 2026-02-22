403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Strikes Several Areas of Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli army unleashed airstrikes and artillery fire across several areas of the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Sunday, in what witnesses described as a broad military offensive carried out in open defiance of an existing ceasefire agreement.
Israeli warplanes struck eastern sections of Rafah in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told media, while Israeli military vehicles simultaneously opened fire on eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south. Naval forces also launched strikes toward the city's coastline, witnesses confirmed.
Further north, Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes on eastern areas of Gaza City, with sporadic artillery shelling reported across the same locations, according to eyewitness accounts.
A US-brokered ceasefire has formally been in effect since Oct. 10, bringing a halt to Israel's two-year military campaign — an offensive that has left more than 72,000 people dead, the majority of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.
Yet the truce has done little to stem the bloodshed. Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through sustained shelling and gunfire since the agreement took hold, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israeli warplanes struck eastern sections of Rafah in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told media, while Israeli military vehicles simultaneously opened fire on eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south. Naval forces also launched strikes toward the city's coastline, witnesses confirmed.
Further north, Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes on eastern areas of Gaza City, with sporadic artillery shelling reported across the same locations, according to eyewitness accounts.
A US-brokered ceasefire has formally been in effect since Oct. 10, bringing a halt to Israel's two-year military campaign — an offensive that has left more than 72,000 people dead, the majority of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.
Yet the truce has done little to stem the bloodshed. Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through sustained shelling and gunfire since the agreement took hold, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment