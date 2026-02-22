403
Former Greek FM Says Europe Should have Better Strategic Autonym
(MENAFN) A former Greek foreign minister has cautioned that Europe risks long-term decline unless it decisively strengthens its strategic autonomy, arguing that the continent stands at a critical crossroads.
Speaking during a panel discussion in Istanbul focused on shifting dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean, he warned that Europe must make a clear choice about its future direction. “Europe is in transition. Europe has to choose. Is it going to enhance its strategic autonomy? Otherwise, it will not survive,” he said. He added that the current trajectory leaves the bloc “on the brink of decay.”
He stressed that hesitation is no longer an option, insisting that Europe’s survival depends on completing its integration project. “If Europe does not decide to proceed immediately to the completion of the European project by adopting common defense and foreign policy, it will not survive,” he said.
Call for Eastern Mediterranean nations to shape their own future
Turning to the Eastern Mediterranean, the former minister highlighted the growing importance of the region and urged its countries to assume greater responsibility for their own future. He called on them to “take their destiny into their own hands.”
Describing the area as a focal point of global rivalry, he said, “This historic geography has become a modern theater of competing interests among global and regional actors,” noting that the United States focuses on NATO cohesion and maritime security, Russia expands its reach through energy and naval capabilities, China views the region as vital to global supply chains, and the European Union seeks energy diversification and regional stability.
