Damascus Names Presidential Envoy to Supervises SDF Integration Accord
(MENAFN) The Syrian presidency has designated a special envoy to supervise the enforcement of the Jan. 29 agreement reached with the YPG/SDF, according to official reports.
State media, citing the presidency’s media office, announced that Brig. Gen. Ziad Al-Ayesh has been tasked with monitoring implementation of the deal and ensuring that integration proceeds under the authority of the Syrian state.
Authorities indicated that the appointment aims to reinforce the role of government institutions in the affected regions, streamline administrative procedures, and restore essential public services in territories covered by the accord.
Al-Ayesh originates from the village of Arjah Al-Jawalah in the rural areas of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria. According to local media accounts, he earned a degree in Sharia from Al-Ouzai University and later obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Idlib University in northwestern Syria.
Before the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024, Al-Ayesh served as head of civil affairs within the Interior Ministry of the Salvation Government based in Idlib.
On Jan. 30, Syrian authorities revealed that they had concluded a “comprehensive agreement” with the SDF intended to end internal fragmentation and begin a new phase of national integration. The arrangement, which includes the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli as well as provisions for integrating armed formations, was described as building upon a prior accord signed on Jan. 18.
The agreement followed a Syrian Army campaign that restored government control over extensive areas in eastern and northeastern Syria, after what officials described as repeated SDF breaches of a March 2025 understanding.
