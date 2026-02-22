403
Israeli Army Renews Its Attack on Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military carried out air and artillery strikes across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip early Sunday, despite a ceasefire currently in effect.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes targeted eastern parts of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Military vehicles also opened fire on the eastern sectors of Khan Younis, while naval forces directed fire toward the city’s coastline.
In Gaza City, fighter jets conducted airstrikes on eastern neighborhoods, accompanied by intermittent artillery shelling in the same locations, according to on-the-ground accounts.
A US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, halting Israel’s two-year-long campaign that has claimed over 72,000 lives—most of them women and children—and left more than 171,000 injured since October 2023.
Despite the truce, Israeli forces have reportedly committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, resulting in the deaths of 612 Palestinians and injuries to 1,640 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
