Six Get Detained After Clashes at Manchester Anti-Immigration Protest
(MENAFN) Six individuals were arrested on Saturday in Manchester after an anti-immigration rally escalated into physical confrontations between demonstrators and counter-protesters, according to local police.
The event, a “March for Remigration” organized by the right-wing party Britain First, drew thousands of participants calling for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants. Many attendees carried British and English flags.
Opposing groups, including Stand Up to Racism Manchester and the Resist Britain First coalition, gathered to denounce the hardline immigration stance. Scuffles and fistfights broke out in the streets, with Britain First supporters accusing counter-protesters of blocking the route. Police moved in to disperse the clashes.
A video circulated on social media showed protesters holding British flags kicking a man on the ground. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the arrests were made for public disorder and breach of the peace, including assaulting an emergency worker and failing to comply with a dispersal notice.
The rally comes amid a backdrop of repeated UK protests over asylum housing policies and high-profile crimes involving migrants. In 2025, a Gallup poll indicated that one in five Britons identified immigration as their top concern.
